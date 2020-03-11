One man was killed early Wednesday when a fire broke out in his camper parked near a home in Rochester, N.H., state officials said.
Around 2 a.m., Rochester firefighters rushed to 28 Jackson St. in the Strafford County city, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose, and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a small camper behind a residence “heavily involved in fire,” officials said. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and found a man who had died inside the camper. The cause of death and identity of the man are pending an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s office.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, officials said.
Fire officials warned residents of the potential dangers of portable space heaters plugged into extension cords.
“Portable space heaters are designed for temporary use and must be plugged directly into an electrical outlet,” Parisi said. “Extension cords and power strips are not equipped to handle the extra current flow needed to power a space heater, which can overheat and cause a fire”.
He also stressed the importance of ensuring that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, even those inside recreational vehicles and campers.
