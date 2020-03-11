One man was killed early Wednesday when a fire broke out in his camper parked near a home in Rochester, N.H., state officials said.

Around 2 a.m., Rochester firefighters rushed to 28 Jackson St. in the Strafford County city, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose, and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small camper behind a residence “heavily involved in fire,” officials said. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and found a man who had died inside the camper. The cause of death and identity of the man are pending an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s office.