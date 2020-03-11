In October of that year a 15-year-old who was then known as Gerard McCra, argued with his parents and later that day shot his 36-year-old mother, Merle McCra, in the head inside their family home, prosecutors said. He then went outside and killed his 34-year-old father, Gerard McCra, Jr., and 11-year-old sister, Melanie, by shooting them in the back of their heads inside the family car while he sat in the backseat, authorities said.

A state board this week denied parole to a man who, as a teenager, brutally executed his parents and 11-year-old sister in Rochester in 1993, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

McCra, now known as Kuluwm Asar, was found guilty of the murders in 1995 and was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In 1998, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court affirmed his convictions, prosecutors said.

A 2013 SJC decision found that the statutory provisions mandating life without the possibility of parole “were invalid as applied to juveniles convicted of first degree murder,” according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. The court also said juveniles must be given a parole hearing, and, because Asar was 15 at the time of the slayings, he became parole eligible, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the state Parole Board issued a unanimous opinion denying him parole.

In a statement, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said Asar, who is now 41, “savagely executed his entire family back in 1993 and then sat before the Parole Board, and showed no remorse for his heinous actions, not even uttering their names once.”

“In light of the brutal and senseless nature of these murders, I commend the Parole Board on their thoughtful decision to keep him in prison,” said Cruz.

The board, according to Cruz’s office, said Asar “is not yet rehabilitated, and his release is not compatible with the welfare of society.”

Asar becomes eligible to go before the board again in five years, authorities said.

