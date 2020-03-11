A person died after being struck by an Orange Line train Wednesday morning, according to MBTA officials. Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the Mass. Ave. station around 11:55 a.m. to assist “a person under a train,” MBTA officials said in a tweet. The victim was a male, whose age is unknown at this time, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in a statement. The person died as result of the injuries sustained. No other injuries were reported, Sullivan said. Service was temporarily suspended on the line around 12:30 p.m. Shuttle buses replaced Orange Line service between Jackson Square and Back Bay. Service was later restored, officials said.

ROCHESTER

Man denied parole for killing parents, sister as a teen

The state Parole Board this week denied parole to a man who, as a teenager, brutally executed his parents and 11-year-old sister in Rochester in 1993, according to the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. In October of that year a 15-year-old who was then known as Gerard McCra,argued with his parents and later that day shot his 36-year-old mother, Merle McCra, in the head inside their family home, prosecutors said. He then went outside and killed his 34-year-old father, Gerard McCra, Jr., and 11-year-old sister, Melanie, by shooting them in the back of their heads inside the family car while he sat in the backseat, authorities said. McCra, now known as Kuluwm Asar, was found guilty of the murders in 1995 and was sentenced to three concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole. In 1998, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court affirmed his convictions, prosecutors said. A 2013 SJC decision found that the statutory provisions mandating life without the possibility of parole “were invalid as applied to juveniles convicted of first degree murder,” according to a statement from the district attorney’s office. The court also said juveniles must be given a parole hearing, and, because Asar was 15 at the time of the slayings, he became parole eligible, authorities said.The board, according to Cruz’s office, said Asar “is not yet rehabilitated, and his release is not compatible with the welfare of society.” Asar becomes eligible to go before the board again in five years, authorities said.

CONCORD, N.H.

Charges dropped against Mass. men as youth sex abuse investigation widens

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday it is dropping 82 rape charges against two former youth counselors in order to strengthen its expanded investigation into sex abuse at the state’s youth detention center. Jeffrey Buskey, 53, of Boston, and Stephen Murphy, 50, of Danvers, Mass., were charged in July with repeatedly beating and raping a teenage boy at the Youth Development Center in the 1990s. But Attorney General Gordon MacDonald dismissed the charges Wednesday, saying court deadlines in those cases “are now negatively impacting the state’s ability to conduct the broader investigation unfettered." Future charges are possible, he said. MacDonald said in July his office would launch a comprehensive investigation into the center’s operations and employees from 1990 to 2000 to determine whether other children were physically or sexually abused at the facility now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center. On Wednesday, he announced that an “unprecedented allocation of investigatory resources” have since been assigned to a Joint YDC Task Force, including 10 state police troopers, an intelligence analyst and investigators from his office. (AP)

ROCHESTER, N.H.

Man killed when fire engulfs camper

A 50-year-old man was killed early Wednesday when a fire broke out in his camper parked near a home at 28 Jackson St., state officials said. Around 2 a.m., Rochester firefighters rushed to the address in the Strafford County city, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose, and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small camper behind a residence “heavily involved in fire,” officials said. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and found a man, later identified as Kevin Perry of Rochester, who had died inside the camper. The cause of death is pending an autopsy at the Medical Examiner’s office. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, officials said. Parisi warned residents of the potential dangers of portable space heaters plugged into extension cords. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, even those inside recreational vehicles and campers.