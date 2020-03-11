The 6-foot-4-inch guard put the finishing touch on his college career last weekend in a 74-64 loss to Christopher Newport in the first round of the D3 tourney. Shooting a sizzling 60 percent from the floor, Jefferson averaged 18.7 points per game while earning first-team all-NESCAC honors.

As a senior, Sam Jefferson led the Colby men’s basketball team to the New England Small College Athletic Conference final — a 102-94 double-overtime loss to host Tufts — and an at-large berth in the NCAA Division 3 tournament. But the Newton North and Phillips Andover grad said his playing career is not over: He will pursue a roster spot at the international level.

“Sam epitomizes the definition of student-athlete and has played an integral role in leading our program to compete at a championship level,” Colby coach Damien Strahorn said. “Sam’s development into one of the best Division 3 basketball players in the country is rooted in a tireless work ethic that really began after his sophomore season. He has steadily improved his game on both ends of the court, culminating in one of the most spectacular seasons I have seen.”

Jefferson took time to chat with the Globe before closing out his classes.

Q. When you look back on your college career, what is the thing you improved on the most?

A. I’d say I began my college career as just a spot-up shooter. That’s the one thing that was written on me in the scouting report coming to college. I did a good job improving my versatility. By the time my career has ended, I’ve gotten many more ways to score than coming into college.

Q. What do you plan to do with your major, economics with a concentration in financial markets?

A. Whether it’s in the financial sector or somewhere else, I’m not sure. I probably don’t want to end up working in investment banking or private equity. Where I might end up is with a private company working with them on their finances. Honestly, the dream job would be working for the NBA’s China outreach division and different ways they could expand their outreach in China.

Q. Did scoring 1,000 college points carry significant weight for you?

A. For me, it was special because I didn’t get to 1,000 points in high school. I don’t think I was really very close. It showed that I kept improving every year, and it also showed that I picked the right destination for myself in college. Colby has been a great fit for me and the teammates have been really special as well.

Q. There are five Colby players from Massachusetts. What attracts Bay Staters to Waterville?

A. It might have to do with the way our coaches were recruiting and wanted to build the team. Just getting all the guys from [Massachusetts] who were good players in high school, we all knew each other a little bit and some of us were significant rivals in high school. We respected each other’s games. I thought it would be pretty cool to team up with them and see what we could accomplish up in Maine.

Q. You’re minoring in Chinese. Why?

A. I’ve taken that for half my life at this point. My dad [Gary Jefferson] actually teaches economics at Brandeis, and he teaches classes on the economy of China. He used to go once a year. When I was in fourth grade, we went on a vacation over there and just traveled around to the major cities. I thought it was really cool. When I got to middle school we had to pick a language to start taking … I saw Chinese was offered so I just kinda jumped on that opportunity and I really liked it at the start.

Q. When did it become a reality that you could go pro?

A. I definitely did not always think that. There were points where I didn’t even know if I’d be able to play in college. After last year it was definitely something I started thinking about a little bit. I was happy with my improvement. Once this season started and I really was playing well, then it became a lot more serious for me.

Q. Do you plan on playing for a long time, or just to get a taste?

A. Going in, I’d say right now I expect it to be just a couple years and hopefully come back and maybe go to grad school, find out what I really want to do for a long-term career. Maybe playing for a couple years would open up opportunities. Get some really unique international experiences that I might not get otherwise.

Q. In retrospect, what did the post-grad year at Phillips Andover do for you?

A. I’d say it was definitely important to me. I think I improve a lot that year. Going in as a post-grad student I really wanted to focus on my body. Lifting weight was important to me then. At Newton North, we’d play games going into the game knowing they didn’t have a lot of really good players and knew it wasn’t going to be competitive. At Andover, it opened my eyes to the competition that was out there. That year was when I decided that this was something I really wanted to be serious about and change some of the aspects of my life accordingly, and it really paid off.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.