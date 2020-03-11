As a senior captain on the Union College baseball team in 2014, David Peretti helped lead the Dutchmen to the program’s first Liberty League championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division 3 tournament.

Over four seasons, the Easton native hit .300 or better three times and started all but seven of his team’s games behind the plate. His 40 RBIs as a sophomore was a program record at the time.

``David was one of the best players I ever coached,’’ Union coach Paul Mound said of the four-time league all-star.

Off the field, Peretti’s support of teammate Justin Lloyd, who was stricken with cancer, was heartfelt.

As president of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, Peretti organized several events, including a Home Run Derby, that raised $10,000 for cancer research. Lloyd, who had played at Thayer Academy in Braintree, died in 2017.

``I still call him one of my greatest friends,’’ said Peretti, who was among the gathering in May 2019 when the baseball field and scoreboard at Thayer was named in Lloyd’s memory.

``Making a difference has always been important to me and my family,’’ said Peretti, a three-sport athlete and captain of soccer and baseball at Oliver Ames High.

Peretti will never forget Union’s drive to the league title.

``We were in the losers’ bracket and had to win twice against the University of Rochester in the league tournament,’’ he said. ``I hit a double early-on in the second game that kind of got everybody going.’’

Residing in Cambridge, the 28-year-old Peretti is now a clinical specialist with Stryker Corp., which develops equipment that helps guide neurosurgeons. He also gives private lessons to aspiring players.

``Being a baseball player teaches you how to do your job and benefit the entire team,’’ said Peretti, ``and now my job in the operating room is helping surgeons and nursing staff reach another common goal.’’

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.