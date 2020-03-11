Firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the Mass. Ave. MBTA station Wednesday to assist “a person under a train,” according to MBTA officials.
At 12:34 p.m. MBTA officials tweeted that shuttle buses were replacing Orange Line service between Jackson Square and Back Bay.
“Boston Fire and EMS are on scene,” the tweet said. “Customers can use Green Line service through downtown.”
MBTA officials tweeted that the Orange Line was experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes due to the medical emergency.
Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Jackson Square and Back Bay due to a person under a train at Mass Ave. Boston Fire and EMS are on scene. Customers can use Green Line service through downtown.— MBTA (@MBTA) March 11, 2020
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.