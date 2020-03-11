The single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff at 2:30 p.m. in a swampy area approximately 100 yards north of the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The pilot of a small plane is dead after the Cessna 177 crashed in a swampy area near Sterling Airport, officials said.

The pilot, a man, was the only person on-board , Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said in a video posted to Facebook.

Early said the man was from the area and was a veteran pilot with over 20 years experience. The plane was set to take off and land at Sterling Airport and Early said the man was only going up for a short flight.

According to Early and the FAA statement, the cause of the crash is being investigated.