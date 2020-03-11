BRISTOL — Roger Williams University is extending its spring break by one week and enacting plans to move to online instruction for as long as needed this semester.

In a message sent at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the university told students not to return to campus after spring break ends this week, saying the residence and dining halls will be closed until further notice. “Faculty and staff will continue operations as usual in order to begin preparations for remote instruction,” it said.

“With the health and well-being of our campus community as our top priority, and in alignment with guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to initiate aggressive containment measures, Roger Williams University is enacting plans to transition to online and alternate modes of instruction for as long as necessary this semester,” the announcement said.