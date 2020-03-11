BRISTOL — Roger Williams University is extending its spring break by one week and enacting plans to move to online instruction for as long as needed this semester.
In a message sent at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the university told students not to return to campus after spring break ends this week, saying the residence and dining halls will be closed until further notice. “Faculty and staff will continue operations as usual in order to begin preparations for remote instruction,” it said.
“With the health and well-being of our campus community as our top priority, and in alignment with guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to initiate aggressive containment measures, Roger Williams University is enacting plans to transition to online and alternate modes of instruction for as long as necessary this semester,” the announcement said.
Advertisement
RWU said there are no known cases of Covid-19 at the university, but “we are taking these steps to limit exposure to the virus among our community, their families, and our neighbors.”
RWU said it will be providing further details within the next 24 hours. The university will provide times and procedures for students to enter their residence hall rooms and retrieve essential belongings, and specific information for international students, spring student athletes, and student teachers.
Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com