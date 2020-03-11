Amtrak has temporarily suspended several trains that run between New York City and Washington D.C., and the company will not charge fees for some booking changes as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, Amtrak Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris said in a statement.

Trains 2401, 2402, and 2403, which run between the two cities, are cancelled due to lower demand, Harris said.

More than 100 Amtrak trains run daily through New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., and other cities in the northeast. Harris said more changes to train schedules across the country are being considered by the company.