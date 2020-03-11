Amtrak has temporarily suspended several trains that run between New York City and Washington D.C., and the company will not charge fees for some booking changes as concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow, Amtrak Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris said in a statement.
Trains 2401, 2402, and 2403, which run between the two cities, are cancelled due to lower demand, Harris said.
More than 100 Amtrak trains run daily through New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., and other cities in the northeast. Harris said more changes to train schedules across the country are being considered by the company.
Advertisement
“The safety of our customers and employees is Amtrak's top priority,” Harris said in the statement. “We are closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts.”
Customers who have planned trips with Amtrak through April 30 will not be charged if they change their booking, Harris said.
Harris said Amtrak trains and stations will be cleaned more frequently to help keep passengers safe. He said more sanitizers and disinfectant wipes will be available to passengers and employees in all stations and trains.
“We will continue to respond to the latest on COVID‑19 with customer and employee safety top of mind,” Harris said.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.