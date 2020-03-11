A small plane crashed in a wooded area near an airport in Sterling Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.

At 2:42 p.m., rescue crews were working to reach a small plane that had gone down in a wooded area near the Sterling Airport, Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet. Rescue units included state troopers, EMS personnel, and Sterling police officers and firefighters.

"This is developing situation and we have no further info at this time. We will update when more information is available,” MSP said in a tweet.