Authorities have postponed a Wednesday state board meeting regarding a controversial electrical substation proposal in East Boston amid coronavirus concerns.
The Energy Facilities Siting Board had been scheduled to start at East Boston High School at 5 p.m. However, officials nixed the meeting “out of an abundance of caution per the public meeting guidance provided by Governor Charlie Baker on [Tuesday] to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The meeting will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-announced later date. The board could give a crucial approval for the proposed $66 million Eversource substation near Chelsea Creek.
Critics of the project have questioned whether a substation at that location is necessary. They also have flooding concerns for the proposed site.
Eversource has said the project is needed to meet the growing demand for electricity in Eastie. The utility has also dismissed flooding concerns.
