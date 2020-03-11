Authorities have postponed a Wednesday state board meeting regarding a controversial electrical substation proposal in East Boston amid coronavirus concerns.

The Energy Facilities Siting Board had been scheduled to start at East Boston High School at 5 p.m. However, officials nixed the meeting “out of an abundance of caution per the public meeting guidance provided by Governor Charlie Baker on [Tuesday] to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The meeting will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-announced later date. The board could give a crucial approval for the proposed $66 million Eversource substation near Chelsea Creek.