Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, provided an update during a news briefing, telling reporters that “there are currently no confirmed cases” of the virus in the state. Twenty tests have come back negative, according to the Maine CDC website, and five additional tests are pending.

If a test does come back positive, Shah said, “we will quickly issue a press release. ... Our goal right now is to maximize our opportunity for preparedness."

He urged Mainers to take several measures including coughing into elbows and avoiding shaking hands when appropriate to avoid spreading germs, as well as eating healthy, getting sleep and getting a flu shot. He also urged the public to seek out “reputable” sources of information for updates, such as the Maine CDC and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites.

“Fear and misinformation can and may spread far more quickly than this virus,” Shah said.

He said the state testing laboratory in Augusta currently has the capacity to conduct up to 200 tests daily, which at present exceeds the demand from state healthcare providers.

Based on the latest US CDC criteria, Shah said, medical providers determine who can and should be tested based on clinical and other factors. The clinical factors include symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, fever, and chest pain, according to Shah. He said providers should also consider “with whom any individual case has come into contact with.”

Once providers send testing specimens to the Augusta lab, results typically come back to them within 48 hours, Shah said. He reminded reporters that any positive test out of Augusta would be treated as a presumptive positive case and sent to the US CDC, which has sole authority to confirm a positive reading.

