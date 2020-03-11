But those inquiries typically happen closer to the end of the academic school year, as graduation and summer vacation nears, and there’s some pre-planning involved.

Nick Lawrence is used to getting telephone calls from students — and parents of students — who want their belongings picked up or stored by his Cambridge-based business, Nick’s Moving Company.

It was all hands on deck.

“It feels like the beginning of the summer, or the end of the spring, which is our rush season,” said Lawrence, who called in extra staff this week to handle the unanticipated requests for storage space and moving trucks. “We’ve got pretty much three or four crews working around the clock — two or three guys per crew. We’re not usually this busy in March."

One-by-one, universities and colleges in New England and around the country have notified students and faculty that they will be shifting to online classes in the immediate future, as cases of coronavirus both near and far continue to escalate. The decisions have left many students scrambling to make plans to flee campus, if they’re able to — a move that they would otherwise have a few more months to plan for.

The impact on local businesses, which typically handle student requests later in the school year, was evident Wednesday.

A call to Storage Squad, a moving service in Cambridge that bills itself as “Student Storage Experts,” brings customers to a voicemail prompt warning about “extreme call volume” due to the recent announcements from schools in the region that students should not return to campuses later this month.

“We are on short notice and our capacity is severely limited,” the message says, before directing customers to the company’s website, where they can set up appointments for storage box deliveries and pick-ups. “We are doing every single thing that we can to make this stress free for you.”

Amber Doherty, an account executive for Collegeboxes, which offers full-service storage and shipping for college students, said the only difference between what business operations look like this week compared to May and June is the weather.

“Typically this time of year we get a handful of calls per day. Right now, it’s constant calls,” she said. “Emerson, Tufts, MIT — students from all of those big schools in Boston are contacting us. Even some schools further away.”

To meet the demand, the company is staffing up “a little earlier than we normally would,” she said, noting that many students and parents are scrambling to figure out what to do on very short notice.

“Normally, we would just be starting to hear from people getting ready for May. Now it’s everybody needs service in the next couple of days,” Doherty added. “Everyone is in a bit of frenzy with the news coming out about coronavirus.”

At Stairhopper Movers, which handles interstate and long-distance moves, office manager Diana Ghiura said it was more of the same.

Not long after the Charlestown-based company learned Tuesday that Harvard asked undergraduate students to vacate campus dorm rooms by March 15, an action that essentially set off a domino effect at other schools, the calls started rolling in.

“It’s getting busier for us these days because they need to move A.S.A.P," she said. “There definitely is an increase.”

Not everyone has been as severely impacted by the sudden lifestyle change, or needs to find storage and moving supplies quickly.

Harvard freshman Max Garrity-Janger, who grew up in nearby Arlington, said getting his belongings home from campus will be a cinch. Because of that, he’s focusing on ways to help out other students in a bind.

“For other people, the logistics of it are a lot more complicated,” he said this week, while planning his move. “I told my roommate from Houston, ‘you’re welcome to store stuff at my house.’”

