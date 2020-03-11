Authorities are closing the three North End campuses of the Eliot K-8 School for a week starting Thursday because of a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a “non-student member of the school community,” Boston Public Schools said.
The school district is encouraging everyone “who has been physically inside one of three Eliot Buildings to practice social distances and avoid public places until” March 20.
The district plans to re-open all three campuses on March 19.
