University of Massachusetts President Martin Meehan will announce on Wednesday that the system will move to virtual classes and instruct students not to return to campus after spring break, according to sources close to the administration.

All five campuses of the state’s public university, which includes nearly 75,000 undergraduate and graduate students, will stop offering in-person instruction.

The UMass system will join other Massachusetts universities, including Harvard, MIT, Tufts, Emerson College, Amherst College, and Smith College in trying to essentially shutdown campus life to stem the spread of the coronavirus.