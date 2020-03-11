Former Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden during a CNN appearance Tuesday, saying he believes Biden’s wins in Michigan and elsewhere mean the former vice president will ultimately prevail in receiving the nomination.
Yang, now a CNN contributor after dropping out the night of the New Hampshire primary, said Sanders had inspired his own run for president but now, in his opinion, it was clear Biden would be the nominee.
“I say this having supported Bernie Sanders in 2016. Bernie was an inspiration for me, inspired my run. But the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee," Yang said. “We need to bring the party together.”
Yang’s endorsement is just the latest from the formerly large Democratic presidential primary field. Over the last two weeks, Biden has won the backing of former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Mike Bloomberg.
Yang drew an enthusiastic base of supporters to his presidential bid but failed to win delegates in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
