Former Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden during a CNN appearance Tuesday, saying he believes Biden’s wins in Michigan and elsewhere mean the former vice president will ultimately prevail in receiving the nomination.

Yang, now a CNN contributor after dropping out the night of the New Hampshire primary, said Sanders had inspired his own run for president but now, in his opinion, it was clear Biden would be the nominee.

“I say this having supported Bernie Sanders in 2016. Bernie was an inspiration for me, inspired my run. But the math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee," Yang said. “We need to bring the party together.”