The Electronic Entertainment Expo, a massive video-game conference scheduled to take over the Los Angeles Convention Center in June, is being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The cancellation is planned to be announced at 9:30 am Los Angeles time on March 11 by the Entertainment Software Association, according to a person familiar with the matter. The ESA, which organizes the show commonly known as E3, wrote in a private memo to partners on Tuesday that it is “exploring options for an online E3 event this summer.”

E3 is the biggest event on the gaming industry calendar, serving as a focal point for new hardware and software announcements, and its 2020 edition has been hotly anticipated as a place to learn more about the new consoles planned by Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp. for the end of the year. Game studios and publishers also rely on such conferences to check out the competition, ply their wares and road-test games to acquire.