Framingham public schools will be closed on Thursday after a parent tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and their child — a Potter Road Elementary School student — has shown mild symptoms of an infection, the city’s superintendent announced in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

“Related to this case, there is an identified group of students who may have potentially been exposed to the COVID-19 and those families are being contacted directly. Those students will need to be in quarantine for 14 days. We apologize for the incredible inconvenience this presents for those families,” Superintendent Robert Tremblay said.