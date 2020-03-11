Coronavirus resources
Framingham public schools will be closed on Thursday after a parent tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and their child — a Potter Road Elementary School student — has shown mild symptoms of an infection, the city’s superintendent announced in a YouTube video on Wednesday.
“Related to this case, there is an identified group of students who may have potentially been exposed to the COVID-19 and those families are being contacted directly. Those students will need to be in quarantine for 14 days. We apologize for the incredible inconvenience this presents for those families,” Superintendent Robert Tremblay said.
He said Potter Road was dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to allow for a thorough cleaning and disinfection of every classroom and other spaces throughout the building.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in order to proactively clean and disinfect all Framingham Public Schools, I am closing all schools tomorrow Thursday, March 12th,” he said.
