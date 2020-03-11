Michigan was a crucial test for Sanders, who won there four years ago against Hillary Clinton, but recent polls showed he was trailing Biden. Biden’s early wins in Missouri and Mississippi underscored his strong support from Black voters, particularly women, who make up an important part of those state’s Democratic electorates.

The three states were among six that held contests Tuesday, and Biden’s strong showing was especially important in Michigan, the biggest prize of the night with 125 delegates.

Former vice president Joe Biden was projected to win primaries in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi on Tuesday night, scoring apparent big early victories as he sought to build his delegate lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in what now is a two-man race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Advertisement

Biden was set to speak later Tuesday night from Philadelphia, the location of his campaign headquarters. Just hours before polls closed, both the Biden and Sanders campaigns canceled rallies scheduled in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Ohio holds its primary next Tuesday.

Results were also expected later Tuesday from North Dakota, Idaho, and Washington.

Biden’s campaign has come roaring back, starting with his big win in South Carolina on Feb. 29. After victories in 10 of 14 contests on Super Tuesday last week, he went into the six primaries Tuesday with 670 delegates, about 100 more than Sanders, according to the Associated Press.

Biden held events in Missouri and Mississippi last weekend while Sanders canceled a Friday speech in Mississippi in order to spend more time in Michigan.

“They thought our man was done. They had already prepared the epitaph, ‘He ran a good race. He fought a good fight.’ But you know, God wasn’t through with him yet," said Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson at a Biden rally over the weekend at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss.

Advertisement

With Sanders’ apparent loss in Michigan, it will become increasingly difficult for him to overtake Biden in a race that has narrowed dramatically this month. The former vice president appears to have an edge in key upcoming primaries in states, including Florida, Ohio, and Illinois.

In all, 352 delegates were up for grabs in the six states that voted Tuesday.

To win the party’s nomination on the first ballot at this summer’s convention, a candidate needs a majority of the nearly 4,000 Democratic delegates – at least 1,991. Going into Tuesday, a little more than a third of the delegates had been allocated, according to the Associated Press.

Next Tuesday, another huge batch of delegates will be available: a total of 577 from primaries in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois, in addition to Ohio. The biggest day left in the Democratic race doesn’t come until April 28, when 663 delegates will be on the line with New York and Pennsylvania among six states holding primaries, along with Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Biden is now pitching himself as an unlikely underdog who defied expectations after his lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire bounced him from the front-runner perch he had occupied early in the primary season..

“To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, let me say to you — this is your campaign,” Biden said on Saturday in St. Louis.

Biden’s Super Tuesday wins in Massachusetts, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, and elsewhere also blessed his once-struggling campaign with an influx of cash — $22 million in five days, according to his staff. That has allowed them to expand advertising.

Advertisement

Biden also has continued to receive key endorsements as the Democratic Party establishment rallies around him, getting the backing in recent days of former rivals California Senator Kamala Harris and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker as well as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

While Sanders has struggled to win over Black voters, Biden’s strong support among that demographic had been expected to help him in Michigan as well, where Black voters also make up a large share of the Democratic electorate.

The audience at Biden’s rally in Tougaloo College last weekend was the most energetic of the weekend and the crowd was predominantly Black. Voters were quick to cite Biden’s support for Obama and track record on civil rights as reasons for why they were supporting him.

In the audience Vern Gavin, 69, said he believed Sanders was a good candidate with a strong platform but didn’t think this was his time or that he was the best person to face President Trump. He saw Biden as the most “electable choice.”

'I’m in line with Bernie, but I think he’s a little bit over the top for this [presidential] campaign," he said.

Biden also headed to Michigan on Monday, when he appeared before crowds with Harris and Booker.

“I believe in Joe,” Harris said in her endorsement on Monday, a remarkable turnaround from someone who excoriated Biden on the debate stage last summer for his past statements on racial issues.

Advertisement

Biden also campaigned this weekend with Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor who staged a brief bid for president but dropped out after a poor showing in New Hampshire. Support from his former rivals, which began on the eve of Super Tuesday with the endorsements of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg and later grew to include former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, have helped convince some voters lukewarm on Biden that he is the party’s best shot at defeating Trump.

Kim Williams, 39, a Tougaloo alumni, said she believed Sanders was “outdated” and wouldn’t get much accomplished. She wasn’t concerned some found Biden to be prone to gaffes.

“I think that’s what really makes him special,” she said of Biden. “He has the most support because his record speaks for itself.”













Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz. Reach Jazmine Ulloa at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa