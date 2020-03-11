Coronavirus resources
The spread of coronavirus is causing widespread cancellations and closings in Massachusetts. Here’s a look at some of the areas affected. Click on the links below for a round-ups according to topic.
* A list of area colleges canceling classes, sending students home due to coronavirus fears
* A town-by-town look at how coronavirus is affecting communities
* A look at Massachusetts school systems affected by the coronavirus
For more coverage, visit our coronavirus page or sign up for “Coronavirus Now,” our daily briefing.