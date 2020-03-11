Coronavirus resources
More than 400 Massachusetts residents are under self-quarnatine due to concerns that they may have the novel coronavirus, a sharp increase from last week, state public health officials said Wednesday.
The Department of Public Health said Wednesday on its website that 445 individuals were currently “undergoing monitoring/under quarantine.”
Another 638 people have completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine, the department said.
The number of people undergoing quarantine was up sharply from a week ago, when the department reported that 249 people were undergoing quarantine.
The new numbers were released a day Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency for Massachusetts and state officials announced that the number of coronavirus cases in the state had doubled to more than 92 -- and, in a troubling sign, the first cases with no known source broke out in Berkshire County.
