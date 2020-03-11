The Warriors are scheduled to play the Nets on Thursday. The team confirmed they would play without fans.

The city of San Francisco, where the Warriors’ Chase Center is located, announced Wednesday that it was banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try to stem the spread of the virus. The ban will be in place for at least two weeks.

The Golden State Warriors will be playing their home games in an empty arena for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN is reporting.

In MLB, the Mariners are facing the possibility of moving their early-season home games because of a dangerous outbreak of the virus in the Seattle area and Washington state.

Washington governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings larger than 250 people in three counties in the state, including King County, where Seattle is located.

The team issued a statement saying it was working with the commissioner’s office on “alternative plans” for games that were scheduled for T-Mobile Park.

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration."

The Texas Rangers, who were scheduled to play the Mariners in Seattle to open the season on March 26, have confirmed the game will be moved.

The Red Sox are supposed to travel to Seattle for a four-game series April 9-12.

Following the trip to Seattle, the Red Sox are supposed to play the Athletics from April 13-15 in Oakland.

The A’s released a statement on Tuesday saying that the team would “adhere to any government directives” regarding alternative arrangements.





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.