“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders conceded at a press conference in Burlington, Vt,, referencing exit polling showing voters backing Medicare for All but still choosing former vice president Joe Biden over him.

People like his ideas, but they just don’t feel safe voting for him for president.

WASHINGTON — Standing in front of a conventional American flag backdrop on Wednesday, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, a candidate whose rousing calls to upend the political system have injected ideas like Medicare For All and free college tuition into the political mainstream, admitted he had a problem.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Sanders continued a bruising streak of losses, failing in Michigan, which he carried in 2016, and primaries in three other states, while only winning North Dakota’s caucuses. Washington state remained too close to call. The democratic socialist who was considered the front-runner a little over a week ago now trails Biden by nearly 150 pledged delegates and faces a slew of tough states next Tuesday, including Florida.

Despite the string of losses, Sanders vowed to stay in the Democratic race at least until Sunday’s one-on-one debate against Biden in Arizona in the hopes of convincing voters of his electability.

But instead of preparing for a last stand against his rival, Sanders appears to be rehearsing for an encore performance of a role he played in 2016: The lefty who failed to nab the nomination but nonetheless put his stamp on the winner’s platform.

Leaders of progressive groups described Sunday night’s debate as a high-stakes forum for Biden, who has delivered shaky performances in the past, to prove he is up to his new role as front-runner. They raised the possibility that Biden could stumble so badly that Sanders could get another shot at overtaking him.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden’s only been in this position for about a week,” said Adam Green, founder of the liberal Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which backed Senator Elizabeth Warren. “It would be tragic if we found out in a couple of weeks that he was not ready for something as basic as a debate against Trump.”

But when Sanders previewed his debate attacks in his brief statement on Wednesday, they appeared to be primarily aimed at pushing Biden to adopt more of his liberal agenda — not poking at vulnerabilities in his record that President Trump could target.

“Joe, what are you going to do for the 500,000 people who go bankrupt in our country because of medically related debt,” Sanders said he would ask of the candidate who does not support Medicare for All. “And what are you going to do for the working people of this country and small business people who are paying on average 20 percent of their income for health care?”

Sanders ticked off other issues he planned to press Biden on: student debt, climate change, criminal justice reform, and increasing taxes on wealthy people and corporations.

The debate playbook could preview a new phase for Sanders, one where he pushes Biden to adopt pieces of his more liberal policy agenda even as his own candidacy sputters.

It’s a role Sanders has been effective at in the past. In 2016, Hillary Clinton ended up adopting versions of the insurgent liberal’s most popular positions, including “debt free” college, in an attempt to win over his younger supporters, and Sanders’s camp was given wide latitude to change the party’s platform, which veered sharply to the left.

Advertisement

Sanders warned on Wednesday that politicians like Biden would eventually be doomed if they don’t adopt his more progressive policies to attract his younger, more liberal base.

“Today I say to the Democratic establishment: In order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country,” Sanders said. “You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of people who are older.”

Biden has been able to run up the score with support from older voters, especially Black voters, but progressives say his dismal margins with young people betray fundamental weaknesses of his candidacy that could hurt him when the general election rolls around.

Sanders could also work to heal rifts between Biden and the more progressive wing of the party.

“If it comes to a moment where Bernie is dropping out of the race, he will play a very important role in facilitating dialogue with Biden … to make sure that people have a reason to jump in,” said Ana María Archila, the leader of the Center for Popular Democracy Action grass-roots organization, which endorsed Sanders.

Archila said that Biden’s campaign did not respond to her group’s request to participate in its endorsement process last year, and that he lacks relationships with the party’s liberal activists. That makes her question Biden’s electability against Trump.

Advertisement

“We should remember Trump is not a traditional candidate, he is a movement candidate,” Archila said, referencing the large crowds the president regularly draws. “As far as I can tell, Joe Biden couldn’t fill up a high school stadium.”

Though Sanders has criticized the “establishment” sharply throughout his run, the amount of bitterness in his camp does not approach the levels of 2016, when a Russian hack revealed that some Democratic National Committee officials opposed his candidacy before Clinton won the nomination. Though Sanders campaigned for Clinton several times once she became the nominee, hard feelings remained, and some in the party blamed him for not trying harder to get his supporters to vote for her in the face of the threat posed by Trump.

This time, Sanders and Biden have approached each other more carefully. Neera Tanden, a former Clinton adviser who heads the center-left think tank The Center for American Progress, praised Sanders for avoiding damaging attacks against Biden and she believed Sanders would help Biden win over the rest of the party if he wins the nomination.

“I am optimistic that Senator Sanders is going to be a great asset in the future,” she said. “I think Sanders can play a really critical and important role in strengthening Biden with voters that he has a large following with, particularly young voters.”

And while Sanders limps into another week of contests, progressives are grappling with the fact that their candidate appears poised to again take up the role of pushing for ideas, instead of being in a position to actually implement them.

Advertisement

“Clearly people like the ideas,” said Archila. “They’re saying I support those ideas, but I want safety from Trump first.”

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin