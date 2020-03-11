Biden crushed Sanders among Black voters. He beat him with women, registered Democrats, and the white, working-class, which is the group that Sanders, over and over, claimed he would mobilize to support his candidacy. In Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi, Biden even topped Sanders with self-identified liberals.

Finally, Biden ran up huge margins in the bedroom communities around Detroit, St. Louis, Seattle, and Memphis, bringing in the suburbanite moms who are crucial to Democratic chances in November.

Since the beginning of this campaign, the strongest case for a Biden nomination was that he could mobilize key Democratic constituencies, particularly Black voters, all the while reaching more moderate or centrist voters. On Tuesday, as he did a week ago on Super Tuesday, Biden assembled precisely this sort of coalition, which drove Democrats to a historic midterm victory in 2018, and has the potential to make Donald Trump a one-term president.

While Biden has not clinched the nomination yet, his route to the nomination seems clear. Sanders has not shown the ability to win more than approximately a third of the popular vote anywhere outside of Vermont, his home state. Except for young voters, he is not winning any major party constituency, and he has no clear path to the Democratic nomination. Indeed, in the states to come — including Georgia, Arizona, and Florida — he will likely lose by huge margins.

Even if there were a path for Sanders, he has no way to traverse the ground. Both he and Biden canceled events Tuesday night in Ohio because of the coronavirus outbreak, and that’s likely the tip of the iceberg. Conferences, music festivals, and sporting events have already been canceled, and political rallies will probably not be far behind. It’s up to Sanders to decide if his race is over, but the functional campaign has surely ended. It should make Sanders’ decision about whether to continue the race that much easier.

Biden, on the other hand, has in a mere 10-day period turned the Democratic nomination fight on its head. In retrospect, Sanders’ strong performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada were, to a large extent, a mirage — and Biden, because of his unsurpassed advantage with Black voters, always had the upper hand. But that doesn’t make his Lazarus-like rise any less remarkable. In his measured and magnanimous victory speech in Philadelphia Tuesday night, in which he told Democrats “we need someone who knows how to fight but we also need someone who knows how to heal” and offered an olive branch to Sanders supporters, he showed why so many Democrats hold him in such high esteem. Biden is the only Democrat capable of unifying the party behind his candidacy, and the goodwill he has earned over 40 years in public service has served him well.

Make no mistake, Biden may be beloved by broad swaths of the party, but ultimately he is for many Democrats a vessel for defeating Trump in November. Democrats are exhausted by and frightened at the prospect of another four years of Trump. The president’s bumbling and incompetent response to the coronavirus outbreak has only magnified the threat he represents. The unprecedented rallying around Biden over the past 10 days has offered a clear signal that Democrats have concluded that the time for intra-party fighting is over.

Sanders might continue to soldier on, but the race is basically over. Democrats are clearly ready for the challenge to come: confronting Trump.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.