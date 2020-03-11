For those paying attention to life beyond the creep of the coronavirus, here’s the big news out of Tuesday night’s primaries: Former vice president Joe Biden has effectively won the Democratic nomination, setting the stage for what he calls a “comeback for the soul of the nation.”

And with that comes the risk of betting the nation still has a soul — and that Biden can win the battle to restore it. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is still in the race, but after Tuesday’s losses, the pressure to drop out is growing.

President Trump and his allies have eagerly outlined a two-pronged line of attack against their expected foe: Biden is senile, and his son Hunter Biden made millions from international business connections while his father was vice president. Given the open question of Trump’s mental fitness and the financial windfall enjoyed by Trump’s children via their father’s ascension to the White House, any such assault on Biden should be easy to blunt — right?

If only the “what about” defense worked that way for Democrats. It didn’t in the 2016 presidential race, and it won’t in 2020, either.

Sure, it would be great if former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg put his money behind a “scorched earth” attack on Trump’s family members, as an aide to Bloomberg’s now defunct presidential campaign suggested he would.

But in the end, it’s going to be up to Biden to show he has the mental toughness and discipline to take the fight to Trump.

Sanders could do it, no matter what you think of Medicare for All and democratic socialism. So could Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, or former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They all proved it against each other on the debate stage. Senator Kamala Harris of California had her moment too — famously against Biden, when she challenged his record on school busing to promote racial equity.

Obviously, a great debate performance does not guarantee victory. After all, Biden has yet to give one and he’s essentially the last candidate standing. That’s because Democratic primary voters bought into the elusive concept of electability and decided Biden had it.

Now, he must prove it. Biden can’t cut back on campaigning to play it safe, while Trump is out there every day — coronavirus or no coronavirus. The 77-year-old Biden’s going to have to mix it up and engage, to make it clear he’s not too old — or too odd.

Directing an expletive toward a disgruntled factory worker who challenged him on gun control is OK up to a point. After all, jittery Democrats can remind themselves that Trump used the same expletive to describe Haiti and several countries in Africa. But again, relying on “what aboutism” to defeat Trump is a risky campaign strategy.

If Biden represents competence, honor, and decency, he will have to show it in the present tense, with words and actions. He can’t make the case solely on the basis of his past service as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Of course, if he successfully makes that case, the next question is whether enough American voters, living in states that can deliver electoral victory to the Democratic nominee, really seek the competence, honor, and decency Biden claims to represent.

Is the daily, explosive disruption of the Trump presidency too fatiguing to endure — or still too intriguing to reject?

Democrats are betting on a longing for the old normal — and on Biden to get them there. They are putting his meandering mind and rhetoric up against Trump’s. They are putting what they consider his harmless gaffes up against Trump’s meanness; his definition of character, up against Trump’s utter lack of it.

Go ahead, admit it. Even in a world threatened by the coronavirus, betting on Biden is a little bit scary.

