All too often, parents send their ill children to school because of the lack of child care. Unfortunately, the illness spreads to other children (and teachers), who go home to parents, grandparents, and siblings — and the vicious circle begins. There’s no avoiding the intergenerational aspect of spreading disease, and responsibility for the degree of risk must be taken seriously by every citizen.

In many cases, it won’t be necessary to call Mom (or Dad) because so many grandparents are helping young families every day with child care ( “Call your Mom: The generational politics of Covid-19,” Opinion, March 10). Grandparents are on the scene daily while parents of young children are at work. So, although the younger generations are less susceptible to death from the virus, they should be no less vigilant in preventing the spread of this virus, or any other ailment for that matter.

Pat Conway

Dennis





A real president would be leading us through this

I was born when Eisenhower was president. There have been a few since.

If we had a real president, he or she already would have given a speech about being more careful so as not to put others at increased risk, and about caring about the vulnerable among us. He or she would be leading us by setting and sharing examples of how to serve each other, to be there safely for each other. Obama would have. The Bushes would have, Reagan would have. Clinton would have. Carter would have. Ford would have. Nixon would have. Johnson would have. Kennedy would have. Eisenhower would have.

When, oh when, will we have a real president again?

Rick Schrenker

North Reading





Trump could only stoke our pandemic fears

The coronavirus creates a new level of pressure on President Trump in his reality struggles. The spread of this pandemic arouses primal anxieties in all of us that have to do with the vulnerability of our bodies and the threat of mortality. Even under ordinary conditions these are powerful concerns, as reflected in the importance of health care as a political issue.

The widespread death anxiety created by the present pandemic cannot be appeased by grandiose claims of perfect control over a minimized outbreak. When experiencing anxiety about medical mortality, we turn mainly to physicians, and they are frequently at odds with Trump’s version of denial and control. Trump has made uneasy compromises with medical views, but his erratic handling of the pandemic and his empty assurances about the economy do not inspire trust.

We then get a vicious circle of rejection of Trump’s false claims, leading to his increased anxiety and grandiosity, resulting in further mistrust on the part of the population, and so on. We can expect additional fantasy and ever more bitter attacks on those who question it.

Dr. Robert Jay Lifton

New York

The writer is a lecturer in psychiatry at Columbia University.