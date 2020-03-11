Southern Florida has always been a little like that this time of year — as multigenerational as it is multicultural.

Here in the land of Spring Break there are the newly “vulnerable” versus the “immortals” — a land occupied in equal measures by those who have turned Purell into a verb and those whose only concern about Corona is that the bartender doesn’t forget the lime on top.

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. — Once more we are a people deeply divided. And this time we can’t blame President Trump — well, not entirely anyway.

But here in the belly of the beast the latest generational divide is all too apparent.

Advertisement

Here baby boomers now officially pronounced “at-risk” have taken to substituting fist and elbow bumping for the usual hugs and air kisses, exchanging horror stories about hand sanitizer shortages and recipes for making it at home. (“No, no, no don’t use the Tito’s, not a high enough alcohol content.”)

But at the sidewalk cafes and hotspots of South Beach, a generation that couldn’t care less about the Art Deco buildings, who just came for the sun and the sand, some laughs and, yes, for the opportunity to bump more than fists (surely those low-flying planes along the beaches advertising condoms know their target demographic), the rituals are unaltered.

On the day Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency to enable officials to better cope with the effects of Covid-19, students in their college sweatshirts (OK, it was Virginia Tech) shared giant communal bowls of margaritas. But, hey, they were using equally giant paper straws instead of plastic to save the earth, so that would make it OK, right?

Sure, a few major events that draw enormous crowds — like the Ultra Music Festival planned for March 20-22 in Miami and Little Havana’s Calle Ocho Festival that had been planned for this weekend — have been canceled.

Advertisement

But that has not deterred throngs of young people from crowding in for salsa night at the Palace or cramming into Wet Willies on Ocean Drive. Here life goes on.

And the Miami Beach police, bless their hearts, are rather like generals fighting the last war. During the three weeks of “rolling” spring break, they close off Ocean Drive on weekends along the busiest part of the strip to allow for better crowd control. They have checkpoints along main access points to the beach to keep out those giant coolers filled with beer.

But last weekend there were free beachfront concerts that attracted hundreds of young people. It was the kind of image that makes tourism officials giddy and worried parents apoplectic.

The promised hand-sanitizing stations on the beach — presumably to make parents of those partying kids feel better about the whole experience — had not yet arrived by mid-week.

There is a theory that Covid-19 thrives in the cold and dry — though StatNews reports it’s not so simple. Miami’s $18 billion annual tourism industry is banking on it, though.

What we do know is it hits the elderly and those with chronic health issues hardest , not the young, healthy, and often reckless.

So while their parents and professors are busy fretting over the contagion that is the coronavirus, the kids, well, the kids are behaving like kids — dressing in as little as humanly possible, passing around that bottle of Tito’s before the cops catch on, and dancing till just about sun-up.

Advertisement

It is a right of passage that no pandemic seems likely to stop.

And if the decision by some of the nation’s top universities — Harvard, MIT, Amherst among them — to move to online classes following spring break seemed like an over-reaction, well, not from the land of the communal margarita bowl.

Here that quintessential Petri dish known as spring break is alive and well. Colleges are merely reacting to its all too predictable consequences.

Rachelle Cohen can be reached at Rachelle.Cohen@globe.com.

Have a point of view about this? Write a letter to the editor; we’ll publish a select few. (We’re experimenting with alternatives to the comment section for creating online conversation at Globe Opinion over the next month; you can let us know what you think of our experiments here.)