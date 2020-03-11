“We really deserve these wins because we work so hard,” Shaw said. “Because we want it so bad, it kicks in another gear for us.”

In a 52-44 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham in the state semifinals Tuesday at TD Garden, junior Tatum Shaw scored a game-high 20 points and freshman Anna Foley looked years beyond her age with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Andover (19-6). The Warriors will play top-ranked Franklin in the state championship game Saturday in Worcester.

The Andover girls’ basketball team entered the playoffs as the sixth seed in Division 1 North, and now the Warriors are heading to the state final.

The third-ranked Trojans (21-3) made their first appearance in the state semifinals since 1990. Sophomore Shay Bollin led Bridgewater-Raynham with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Andover coach Alan Hibino’s message to Foley before every game is to “play with a lot of conviction,” and Foley responded to the challenge of matching up with Bollin, one of the state’s best players.

“I’ve actually never played against her,” Foley said. “I knew she was an incredible player going in, and I just wanted to show her that I was meant to be here too and just prove to her that I could compete and stay in the game with her.”

Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey said her team should be proud of what they accomplished.

“Playing in the TD Garden, it’s a dream come true,” Seavey said. “We didn’t get the job done, but at the end of the day, they’re still going to remember this moment."

Andover last played in the state semifinals in 2017, but that game was moved from TD Garden to WPI because of weather conditions. Current seniors Shea Krekorian and Brooke Hardock were members of the team as freshmen, and finally got to play on the parquet Tuesday. Andover has beaten four teams ranked in the Globe’s top 20 during its playoff run (Central Catholic, Chelmsford, and Cambridge along with B-R).

“We’ve had some time to put in some great plans and digest a lot of information in terms of scouting and game planning and trying to figure out playing to our strengths,” Hibino said. “What can we do to limit their effectiveness?”

B-R junior Kenzie Matulonis led the charge early, scoring all of her 9 points in the first quarter, including a true NBA range 3-pointer, to put the Trojans up, 19-11.

Andover buckled down defensively in the second quarter and Shaw scored 7 points in the frame to knot it at 23 at the half.

The Warriors started the second half with a layup and 3-pointer from Foley and a triple by Shaw for an 8-0 run over the first two minutes. Another Shaw three brought the lead to 38-28 with three minutes left in the third.

Andover held on in the fourth, thwarting another B-R comeback effort. The Trojans cut the deficit to as few as 4 with 45.8 seconds left, but free throws by Shaw, who scored 14 second-half points, and freshman Amelia Hanscom sealed it.

“It’s been an awesome run,” Shaw said, “and I can’t wait to continue it.”

Franklin 55, Minnechaug 43 — Under John Leighton’s long tenure at the helm for Franklin, the Panthers have perpetually knocked on the door with a succession of talented scorers.

After Tuesday night’s win in the MIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Worcester State, the path to the first state final appearance in program history is ajar. And Leighton couldn’t be more gratified.

“It’s a tremendous feeling. I’m happy for the kids,” Leighton said. “These seniors, their freshman year they started 0-6 and missed the tournament. To go from that, to where we are right now, even these last few years combined, what they’ve done is incredible. They bought all in. They’re all in on being the best they can. They weren’t even satisfied just now.”

The win comes almost a year exactly to the day after the Panthers (24-0) were bounced in the state semifinals by Springfield Central. As usual, it was 6-foot-4-inch center Ali Brigham carrying a heavy load in the paint (25 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists) against Minnechaug.

Facing a visible size disadvantage against Brigham, the George Washington signee, Minnechaug (18-5) did everything it could to even the playing field.

The Falcons frustrated the Panthers with an array of full-court presses, speeding the game up and at times making it a chore getting the ball over halfcourt.

They got into some “Hack-a-Brigham,” tripling her in the post and sending her to the line for a total of 13 free throw attempts.

They took to the 3-point line (7 for 22), at times toying with NBA range, including a buzzer-beating 3 from Emily Howard from the volleyball lines to end the first quarter.

But ultimately, none of it was enough to overcome. The Falcons never led at any point in the game, trailed, 24-18, at the half and never got closer than 9 in the fourth quarter.

All the while, the Panthers used the attention on Brigham to open up the rest of the floor. The greatest benefactor? Olivia Quinn (19 points), who accounted for all but 2 of Franklin’s points in the third quarter to keep them comfortably ahead.

“She’s such a spark to our team,” Leighton said. “She’s our most improved player from last year and it’s not even close.”

Levinsky reported from TD Garden, and Hall reported from Worcester.