“That was a bit of an outlier,” Cassidy explained postgame. “But because [Kuraly] plays left wing, he got a chance to move up. I thought he made some nice plays, showed some offensive acumen. Good to know.”

Sean Kuraly, who made his bones as the No. 4 center on the club’s Trench Connection Line a couple of year ago, was the No. 2 left wing, flying opposite David Pastrnak, the aforementioned top goal scorer in the NHL.

The Bruins wrapped up their 2-0 victory in Philadelphia Tuesday with Ondrej Kase (0-1—1 in six games with Boston) filling in on right wing for the game’s No. 1 goal scorer.

Wait, there’s more.

Charlie Coyle, who made the defensive play of the night seconds after making the giveaway of the night, finished up with newcomer Nick Ritchie on his left and left winger Jake DeBrusk on his right.

Welcome, Lola, to Bruce Cassidy’s mixed-up, muddled-up, shook-up world.

Could anything be better? Not if what floats your Spoked B is positive results, the kind that have made the Bruins the first NHL team this season to post 100 points in the standings.

Perhaps Cassidy’s greatest strength since taking over the Boston bench — where he is now sporting a .682 points percentage — has been his ability to recognize dead spots in his forward combinations during games and his alacrity in making changes.

His lines weren’t working for the first 27-28 minutes at the Wells Fargo Center. They were fast enough, but out of sync, and handling the puck as a group the way Lehman Brothers once handled money.

A lot of coaches, particularly Cassidy’s predecessor, Claude Julien, would have kept rolling out the same dysfunctional combinations in hopes that the fog would clear and offense would flow.

Truth is, that’s the approach that helped Julien win a Stanley Cup in 2011, the first in 39 years for the franchise, but it also ultimately built the plank across which he walked to be dunked into the hahbah.

Change alone won’t always get the job done. Cassidy’s ruminations and orchestrations, which are pleasantly routine, some nights don’t make a difference. But they did in Game 70 of the 2019-20 season, as they often have over the course of his three-year-plus tenure.

Make no mistake, Tuukka Rask (career shutout No. 50) ranked as Reasons 1, 2, and 3 that the Bruins clipped the Flyers’ win streak at nine games. The Finnish Thin Man was sensational. Had he had even just a very good night, the Bruins would be headed into their game Friday in Buffalo still in search of win No. 44, Tampa Bay still only 6 points on their tail.

The larger message in Cassidy’s approach is that no one takes the depth chart, or their placement on it, as a given. Playing time and spot in the order are his carrot and string.

That mind-set, by the way, makes Cassidy believe that even Rask has performed better the last two seasons because he is aware that the guy calling the shots is perfectly comfortable playing Jaro Halak for a couple of games, maybe even three, if Rask’s game goes few degrees off center.

“Sometimes, for some reason, maybe a switch will trigger something,” said Coyle. “You might find some chemistry, quickly, with someone else. Whether it helped or not, we took the lead and started playing.

"You kind of notice it. At some points, we had a better sense of urgency, being harder on pucks, not turning over pucks in our own zone.”

New combinations, noted Coyle, often will lead to lines taking a simpler approach.

“And I think we did that,” he added. “We definitely didn’t sit back. We got the lead and didn’t sit back. We just kept going.”

The lead goal, off a Matt Grzelcyk one-timer, came some 45 seconds after a dazzling recovery Coyle made after coughing up the puck near Boston’s offensive blue line late in the second period. Scott Laughton blitzed by him and went streaking down left wing, with Kevin Hayes barreling down the opposite wing.

Coyle, with the visions of a Flyer shorthander getting posted on the board, sprinted to the defensive end, dove, and disrupted Laughton’s cross-ice feed intended for Hayes. Had he done the same on Causeway Street, the crowd would have gone full Forbes Kennedy nutjob (check your 1969 playoff clippings).

Cassidy was nearly as effusive about Coyle’s backchecking piece de resistance (chef’s kiss here) as he was the 2 points.

“I thought it was the play that may have changed the game,” said Cassidy.

Maybe. But what turned the chemistry in Boston’s favor was Cassidy looking up midway through the second period, the Flyers with a 20-8 shot lead, and his lines headed south faster than a flock of retired Canadian snowbirds winging to Boca on Jan. 2.

In his brief comments after the win, Cassidy rolled through his reasons for the change. Also unlike many (most) coaches, he’s not afraid to share the thoughts behind his moves. Note to other coaches: Doing so actually leads to less, not more, second-guessing from the media. Reason is like that.





When the trade was made for Kase, Cassidy noted, one thought was getting to see how he might fly with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

“Let’s get a look at him; we don’t know a whole lot about him,” said Cassidy.

He also knows that David Krejci likes lining up with Pastrnak. He was hoping for spark.

“We weren’t generating enough,” he explained. “The Krejci line hasn’t been producing. So let’s not stick with it tonight and maybe revisit it on Friday. Get Pasta with Krejci, maybe get [Krejci] excited. They’ve been together before.”

The Bruins were off Thursday. The coach was home, pondering the task of dismantling the backyard rink (Cassidy: “It never froze this year; a real bummer”), and likely pondering how his lines will be shaped for Game No. 71.

No doubt, too, his forwards were wondering the same. And that’s a very good thing.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.