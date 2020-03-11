The Sharks announced Wednesday that their game against the Bruins on March 21 will be played as scheduled at the SAP Center, but closed to the general public.
As of this point, it’s the first Bruins’ game that has been impacted by the coronavirus.
Santa Clara County, where the SAP Center is located, is under a gathering ban due to the outbreak.
It joins a number of other counties and cities that have issued bans on large groups of people in an effort to stem the spread.
