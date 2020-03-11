“To get over that hump is great,” said Burke coach Sean Ryan, whose Bulldogs fell in the state semifinals two years ago. “We’ve been knocking on that door and to finally take that big step is a relief.”

Burke (18-7) will face the winner of Thursday’s Division 3 semifinal between Sutton and Sabis in a state final Saturday (TBA).

The Burke boys’ basketball team took an emotional rollercoaster ride in Wednesday’s Division 3 state semifinal at TD Garden, experiencing everything from elation to doubt before scoring a 50-47 triumph over St. Mary’s of Lynn for the program’s first Eastern Mass. title.

The Bulldogs opened up on fire to take a 25-12 advantage early in the second quarter, but St. Mary's (23-3) responded with a 20-2 run to take a 32-27 halftime lead.

To make matters worse, Burke’s star point guard, junior Josh Roseboro, suffered an apparent knee injury in the final minute of the second and spent the rest of the game on the bench with his left knee wrapped.

“There was some doubt in the locker room, looking at my team’s faces,” said Ryan. “Josh is our leader. He’s arguably our most valuable player and when he goes down … it just shows the perseverance of all these other kids to step up and make plays.”

Behind clutch two-way performances from sophomore Juwan Dawes (13 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks) and senior Pedro St. Fluer (4 points, 6 blocks), Burke opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 40-34 lead.

“Defense is going to win games, offense just sells tickets,” quipped Dawes.

In the fourth quarter, it was senior guard Jamari Foy, who played with Roseboro at Brighton High and at Edward M. Kennedy Academy before they transferred to Burke this year, stepping up in crunch time.

With the game tied, 45-45, Foy executed a tough reverse finish and then found Dawes for a jumper to give Burke a 49-45 lead. He split a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining, then felt relief after watching a running 3-pointer from St. Mary’s David Brown Jr. carom off the backboard and off the front rim as the buzzer sounded.

“[I had to] coach on the fly," said Ryan. “Every single practice and every single game, Josh has been on the floor. He’s durable, he’s reliable, and he’s really good. Jamari is a capable offensive player and he picked up that slack.”

While Saturday's state finals are tentatively expected to be held at Worcester's DCU Center, things could change quickly due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic. It's possible Burke could be crowned co-champions if the finals are cancelled.

“This is great, but like anyone, you want to be a state champion," Ryan said.

"I don’t want an asterisk next to our name, so I’m hoping we can find a way, whether it’s fans or no fans, just to play the game. I don’t care where, because these kids have earned it. They’ve earned the right to play another game.”