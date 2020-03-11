Over a one-minute stretch he hit a 3-pointer, curled through the lane for a layup, and then added another 3-pointer that made it 104-101. He finished with a season-high 27 points.

The Celtics held a seemingly comfortable 102-86 lead with just 7:40 left, but then they tried to run time off the clock rather than attacking on offense, and at the other end, Victor Oladipo caught fire.

The Celtics on Tuesday coughed up the entirety of a 16-point fourth-quarter lead, and appeared once again heading to a humbling and disheartening finish. But this time, after the Pacers surged in front, Boston punched back and held on for a 114-111 win.

T.J Warren then added a 3-pointer from the left corner after the Pacers tracked down a loose ball, and after a shot-clock violation, Domantas Sabonis scored inside as he was fouled with 2:14 left, giving the Pacers a 107-104 lead.

After Oladipo missed a 3-pointer, Daniel Theis improbably hit a 3 from the top of the key to tie the score at 107. With the score tied at 109, Marcus Smart drove on Sabonis and converted a tough layup inside.

The Celtics played strong defense on the next possession and forced a tough Oladipo 3-pointer that was off. Kemba Walker only hit one of two free throws after he was fouled, however, making it 112-109 with 17.4 seconds left.

Oladipo missed a layup, but Sabonis converted the putback with 7.8 seconds left. Up 1, Marcus Smart was fouled, made both free throws, and Boston kept its shape on the final defensive possession, forcing a long and contested 3-point airball by Justin Holiday.

Tatum had 30 points to lead the Celtics, Hayward added 27, and Theis scored 20.

Observations from the game:

▪ Walker has been searching for his rhythm since missing five games due to left knee soreness. He took a quick shot from the top of the key to start Tuesday’s game, but it barely grazed the rim, a sign of things to come in the first half for him. He simply does not look confident with his jump shot, and he does not have his usual burst, which typically allows him to create contact in the lane.

▪ With Jaylen Brown still out, the bench remains quite thin. Boston does not count on its reserves for offense, but it certainly needs them to be a presence defensively, and that was an issue at times in the first half. After Romeo Langford checked in, he instantly got beat on a backdoor cut after an offensive rebound, then was late getting back on a fast break that ended in a layup. Grant Williams got his turn in the second quarter. When the taller Myles Turner first posted him up, Williams did well to poke the ball away. But on the next play, Turner overpowered Williams for a 3-point play, and then Williams gave Oladipo too much space as he sauntered upcourt and stepped into an open 3-pointer.

▪ Tatum had come back down to earth after his absolutely dominant Western Conference road trip. He had scuffled with his shot recently, and his confidence appeared to dip along with his shooting percentage. But in the second quarter, he looked like California Tatum again, confidently side-stepping into 3-pointers or charging to the basket for dunks. Tatum had 16 of Boston’s first 18 second-quarter points and finished the half with 20.

▪ Oladipo had been quite rusty after missing a year because of a ruptured quadriceps tendon. He had made just 16 of 62 3-pointers (25.8 percent) since returning Jan. 29, and had not made more than two in any game. So the Celtics probably did not love seeing him go 3 for 3 in the first half, including one from about five feet beyond the arc.

▪ Walker did have a shot that felt like one of the biggest of the game late in the third quarter. The Pacers had pulled within 13 and Boston’s offense had stalled a bit. Then Theis’s shot was blocked out of bounds, putting Boston in a tough spot with just 1.2 seconds on the shot clock. But Walker slid free for an open catch-and-shoot corner 3. After a stop at the other end, Theis added a 3 from the same spot with 3:47 to go, extending the lead to 85-66.

▪ From a journalist’s perspective, the restrictions related to the coronavirus made this game feel a bit off. The locker room was not open to reporters before the game, and we did not interview players there afterward either. Otherwise, though, there were no obvious signs that this game was out of the ordinary. There appeared to be the usual amount of fans in attendance, there were no special announcements, and fans remained courtside, pretty close to the players.

