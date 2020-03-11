The Ivy League canceled all of its spring sports in a unanimous decision made by the presidents of all eight schools. The Ivy already had announced that students would not be returning to their respective campuses following spring break and that classes would be held electronically through the remainder of the semester. The New England Small College Athletic Conference, which includes Massachusetts schools Tufts, Amherst, and Williams, also canceled spring sports.

As public health concerns over the spread of coronavirus heightened Wednesday, several Boston-area college sports programs have had to evaluate their immediate plans, either canceling postseason games for winter sports, putting off spring sports altogether, or carrying on as normal despite campus shutdowns.

“Given this situation, it is not feasible for practice and competition to continue,” the Ivy League said in a statement.

While several Boston-area colleges have asked students to leave campus and are opting to finish the semester with online-only classes, schools and leagues faced decisions about whether winter sports teams in the middle of their postseason would carry on with games or if spring sports would go on as planned. MIT said its indoor track and field, swimming and diving, and fencing teams would not compete in championship events and that there would be no spring sports, while UMass said men’s Hockey East tournament games being held at its campuses in Amherst and Lowell this weekend would be played without spectators.

The NCAA said Wednesday that the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments would be played without spectators. Only “essential staff and limited family attendance” would be permitted, the NCAA said.

The Harvard men’s hockey team’s best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series against RPI, slated to start Friday, was canceled when the school decided to cease participating in winter season playoff events.

“We support and respect the decisions made regarding the health and well-being of our students and the University community,” Harvard coach Ted Donato said. “I feel profound disappointment for our student-athletes, particularly for our seniors, that we won’t be able to compete for a championship. I want to thank our seniors for everything they’ve done to make our program better over the past four years.”

Boston University’s men’s basketball team traveled Wednesday to Syracuse, N.Y., to face Colgate in the Patriot League championship game. Colgate announced Tuesday that the university would be moving to online classes following its spring break from March 14-22.

In a statement explaining its decision to carry on as normal, Colgate suggested fans should stay home if they didn’t feel well.

“While some of you may wish to watch the game in person, others of you may wish to watch the live broadcast,” the statement read. “Please stay home if you are not feeling well, and remember that it is okay to suspend social etiquette practices, such as handshakes or other forms of personal contact, when greeting others.”

BU was still gathering information to determine how it would handle its spring sports going forward. The women’s basketball team is scheduled to play in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament on Thursday.

“We are still learning our options and awaiting clarification on what our teams can do over the next month,” said Brian Kelly, associate athletic director for marketing and communications. “We are working with university administration and both conferences (Patriot League and Hockey East) to determine our next steps.”

The Ivy League’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which were to be hosted by Harvard at Lavietes Pavilion this weekend, were canceled on Tuesday.

Northeastern’s women’s basketball team made the trip Wednesday to North Carolina for its Colonial Athletic Association tournament matchup against Towson at Elon University, which has suspended in-person classes tentatively through April 6 because of concerns about coronavirus.

CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Elon News Network, “It is a day-by-day situation in terms of us analyzing any and all matters associated with the coronavirus. At the present time, we are prepared to play the tournament as scheduled, allowing fans to attend, and certainly have worked very closely with Elon on providing extra precautions and opportunities for folks to make sure that they’re practicing proper hygiene methods."

Northeastern senior assistant athletic director of communications Sky Kerstein did not have an update on whether the spring sports schedules would be canceled following the university’s move to online-only classes. He pointed out that the baseball team played a game on Wednesday, a 3-1 win over Hartford in Brookline.

