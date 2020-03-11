The Ivy League and the New England Small College Athletic Conference are both cancelling their spring sports seasons, the conferences announced Wednesday.
The Ivy League presidents cited the outbreak of coronavirus as the reason, and said it was a unanimous decision. No practices or competitions will take place.
When it comes to finishing out the winter sports seasons, that decision will be left to individual schools. All winter sports are already into the postseason.
On Tuesday, Harvard announced that all classes were moving to an online-only format, and the Ivy League cancelled the men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments scheduled to take place this weekend at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavillion.
The NESCAC presidents issued a statement about their decision:
“In light of the decision of many NESCAC schools to have students return home and complete the semester remotely due to COVID-19, the NESCAC Presidents met and concluded unanimously that conference competition, including conference championships, will be canceled for the 2020 spring season.”
NESCAC is comprised of: Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Connecticut College, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan, and Williams. Amherst has an order for all students to leave campus and will move to online only classes beginning next week.
