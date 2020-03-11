“These guys are hungry,” English coach Antonio Anderson said. “They want to win again and we’ve got a chance to do that Saturday.”

Lynn English dominated the painted area on both ends to run past Mansfield, 74-58, in the Division 1 boys’ basketball state semifinal Tuesday evening, and will head to Worcester on Saturday to face Springfield Central (22-1) in pursuit of back-to-back state titles.

For one more night, the city of Lynn took ownership of the parquet floor at TD Garden.

English (23-2) got the ball inside early and often, tallying 56 points in the paint.

It wasn’t just twin towers Mukeba Jean-Baptiste (20 points) and Ademide Badmus (8 points, 13 rebounds) doing the damage down low. Senior guards Jarnel Guzman (19 points, 3 assists, 3 steals) and Jack Rodriguez (20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) used their speed and deft ball-handling to get inside and finish.

Advertisement

“It allows a guy to have a day off when other guys can step up and make things happen,” Anderson said. “That’s how we operate. At the end of the day, when you have a group of guys who believe in one another and know that anyone can get to the basket, it makes it a little easier.”

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Bulldogs separated with an 8-2 run to begin the second quarter and an 8-2 run to end the half for a 38-26 lead.

Cincere Gill kept Mansfield (22-4) afloat with 17 points off the bench, but the Hornets couldn’t match the Bulldogs’ athleticism and eventually fell behind, 57-37, when Guzman drained a deep 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

All night Guzman, Rodriguez, and Mason Jean-Baptiste frustrated Mansfield stars Matt Boen (6 points) and Sam Stevens (11 points) by denying them the ball.

“I thought their game plan was excellent,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of English. “A lot of teams might have one or two defensive specialists, but they’ve got three. … And when you overcome that, then you have to shoot over a 6-8 [Mukeba Jean-Baptiste] and 6-6 [Badmus] kid.”

Advertisement

After scoring 9 points in overtime to outlast Lowell, 73-63, in the D1 North final Saturday, Rodriguez turned in another stellar closing effort with 12 points in the second half to secure the game after Guzman fouled out in the fourth.

“We’ve been [to TD Garden] before and we came here with a goal, and a purpose, and that’s to advance to the next round,” Rodriguez said. “Since the season ended last year, we’ve spent almost every day together. It feels good to see it really clicking.”







