The MIAA Division 4 girls’ and Division 3 boys’ state semifinals scheduled for Wednesday at Worcester State University have been postponed in an effort to find a host site that will accommodate fans. The state association is actively pursuing sites to host these games on Thursday, according to a statement on its website.
The D4 girls’ state semifinal between Maynard and Monson was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the D3 boys’ state semifinal between Sutton and Sabis at 7:30 p.m. The Maynard/Monson winner is scheduled to play Cathedral in the final, while the Sabis/Sutton winner is slated to play the Burke/St. Mary’s of Lynn winner.
State semifinals at the TD Garden and at Western New England College in Springfield are scheduled to be played Wednesday. The MIAA plans to hold state finals for basketball (Worcester) and hockey (TD Garden) Saturday and Sunday, respectively.