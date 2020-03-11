The MIAA Division 4 girls’ and Division 3 boys’ state semifinals scheduled for Wednesday at Worcester State University have been postponed in an effort to find a host site that will accommodate fans. The state association is actively pursuing sites to host these games on Thursday, according to a statement on its website.

The D4 girls’ state semifinal between Maynard and Monson was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the D3 boys’ state semifinal between Sutton and Sabis at 7:30 p.m. The Maynard/Monson winner is scheduled to play Cathedral in the final, while the Sabis/Sutton winner is slated to play the Burke/St. Mary’s of Lynn winner.