The NCAA announced Wednesday its annual men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments will be held, but attendance will be limited to only essential staff and families.
“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement.
The men’s tournament was set to begin on March 17 with First Four games, then take off in force with first and second round games scheduled for March 19-22 at 10 sites around the country.
The national championship is scheduled for April 6 in Atlanta.
