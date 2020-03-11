Christian Kirksey’s value to the Browns — on and off the field — didn’t equal what they would have to pay the veteran linebacker. Cleveland released Kirksey after failing to restructure his contract. The 27-year-old Kirksey, a team leader and one of the Browns’ most enthusiastic players, was due to make $7.75 million in base salary this season and $8.25 million in 2021. His release will save the Browns roughly $7 million in salary-cap space. Kirksey made 54 starts with Cleveland and appeared in 73 games. However, he couldn’t stay healthy the past two seasons as he was limited to just nine games after not missing any time in his first four seasons as a pro. Kirksey was active in the Cleveland community, taking a major role in the team’s social justice efforts. Kirksey was voted the team’s Good Guy in 2016 by local football writers and he was the team’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year . . . Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl . . .The Panthers signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension. Allen, 24, was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Panthers essentially held all of his rights . . . The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson , who will be inducted this summer. The game opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6, with Cowher and Johnson entering the hall two days later.

The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players’ union. With the NFL Players Association’s members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved — that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. Saturday — leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense. By moving it to 11:59 a.m. Monday, both sides hope to know whether they are operating under a new collective bargaining agreement or the current deal, which expires in March 2021. That contract has different parameters for franchise and transition players than does the current one. The period in which player agents can negotiate with teams remains set to begin at noon Monday. The league’s business year starts March 18, when free agent deals and trades can officially take place . . . In the midst of some 2,500 union members voting on the CBA, Browns center JC Tretter was elected the organization’s president, replacing Eric Winston , who no longer is eligible for the position. Tretter was chosen over Giants safety Michael Thomas , Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho , and tackle Russell Okung , whose trade from the Chargers and Panthers will be finalized when the league year begins.

Basketball

Cavaliers keeping Bickerstaff

J.B. Bickerstaff’s impressive start with the Cavaliers has been rewarded. Bickerstaff, who has Cleveland playing its best basketball this season since taking over when John Beilein suddenly resigned last month, agreed to a multi-year contract. The Cavaliers announced the deal with Bickerstaff, 41, shortly before their game in Chicago, where they started a six-game trip . . . Former Los Angeles Sparks general manager Penny Toler is suing the WNBA team saying she was fired for raising complaints about inappropriate sexual relationships involving the team president and a managing partner, not for using a racial slur. The Sparks say Toler was fired Oct. 4 following a profanity-laced postgame tirade that included using a racial slur a few days earlier following a playoff game. In the suit filed Tuesday for gender discrimination, Toler said if she were a man, she would still be employed by the team. Toler said her termination had more to do with retaliation “after raising complaints about the workplace conduct" of former team president Christine Simmons and team managing partner and governor Eric Holoman, “who were engaged in an extra-marital affair" during Simmons’s tenure as team president — a relationship Toler said made doing her job difficult.

Advertisement

Baseball

Kopech back up to speed

Michael Kopech didn’t have any trouble getting back up to speed after 18 months away from the mound. Kopech, 23, was in Glendale, Ariz., for his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018. He threw 11 pitches against the Texas Rangers — six of them reached 100 miles per hour. “Yeah, I might have been a little geeked,” the Chicago White Sox righthander said . . .Mets outfielder Michael Conforto strained an oblique muscle on his right side, and it’s too early to determine whether he will be able to play in New York’s opener against World Series champion Washington on March 26. Conforto was injured catching a fly ball Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night to meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek.

Advertisement

Miscellany

No illegal meds found in dead horses

A report released by the California Horse Racing Board on a spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita found that no illegal medications were used on the animals and 39 percent of the 23 fatalities occurred on surfaces affected by wet weather. However, the report found no singular cause for the deaths. The long-awaited report focused on 23 deaths as a result of racing or training between Dec. 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019. Seven more deaths occurred from April 1-June 23, 2013, but weren’t included in the report. Another seven deaths occurred at the fall meet last year, including Mongolian Groom in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on national television. Nine fatalities have occurred this year at the track in Arcadia, where a decline in the horse population has led to fewer races being run . . . Oklahoma will unveil a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at its spring game April 18. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said the statue will be unveiled inside Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium before being placed in the Heisman Park outside the stadium. Oklahoma has seven Heisman winners. Five of them — Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, and Sam Bradford — already have statues in the park. Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman winner, does not have a statue yet.