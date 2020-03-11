The sixth-seeded Huskies ran out of gas and miracles in a bitter 70-61 defeat to top-seeded Hofstra in the Colonial Athletic Association championship game Tuesday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, denying NU its second straight conference title.

You don’t win many games like that, however, and eventually, those problems become too much to overcome.

WASHINGTON — Eight minutes away from an unlikely NCAA Tournament berth, the Northeastern University basketball team held a 4-point lead despite virtually nothing from its leading scorer, foul trouble, injury woes, and a raft of turnovers.

“Unfortunately, we came up about 20 minutes short,” Huskies coach Bill Coen said. “It was a very competitive game overall and these guys played their hearts out.”

The Huskies (17-16) held a 48-44 advantage at the eight-minute media timeout after leading by as many as 8 points in the first half, but NU lost its momentum and the lead in a hurry, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Jalen Ray gave the Pride a lead they would not relinquish.

NU had no answer for Hofstra’s veteran leaders, Desure Buie and Eli Pemberton, who combined for 39 points and several clutch baskets as the Pride closed the game out after the Huskies trimmed the deficit to 54-52 with 4:57 left.

“They made big shot after big shot,” Coen said. “You have to tip your hat to them.”

In its third contest in as many nights, NU wasn’t particularly sharp in any facet of the game. Leading scorer Jordan Roland labored to get 11 points, while Hofstra (26-8) dominated the glass, racking up 13 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points. The Pride also outscored the Huskies, 16-1, from the free throw line.

After holding Hofstra to just 29.4 percent from the floor in the first half, the NU defense wore down and the Pride fired at a 52.2 percent clip over the final 20 minutes.

“Playing three games in three days – it’s tough,” forward Max Boursiquot said. “It’s called March Madness for a reason. We just didn’t make enough plays. So, we fell short.”

NU was hampered by the limitations of freshman guard Tyson Walker, who aggravated his left shoulder injury in the first half and was not at full strength during the remainder of his 18 minutes.

“When he started the second half, he just didn’t look right to me,” Coen said. “I have to give him a world of credit just for going out there and trying. I know he wishes he had a different type of night tonight.”

Boursiquot helped pick up the slack with Roland and Walker not producing up to their norms. Boursiquot finished with a team-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, despite battling the bigger Isaac Kante on the defensive end of the floor.

“I had some open spots and I tried to be aggressive and attack the gaps,” he said. “I tried to keep them on their heels.”

The Huskies got out to a quick start after giving up the opening basket of the game, using an 11-0 burst, keyed by five points from Bolden Brace, to grab an 11-3 advantage. NU maintained a comfortable lead for most of the frame, despite Walker’s absence.

Both teams found their offensive rhythm late in the first half. The Pride went on a 12-2 run to grab a 24-21 lead with 5:18 left, shortly after Roland hit the bench with his second foul. But NU fought back to lead at the break 30-28.

“Today we played as hard as we could,” said Brace, who finished with 13 points. “I think the way we summoned that energy was playing together. There was always someone there to pick them up.”

Instead of another tournament berth, though, the Huskies are left to reflect on run that resulted in three straight CAA championship games but a season that never quite came together despite the efforts of seniors Roland and Brace.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Coen said. “Proud of their effort, their resiliency, their perseverance throughout what, overall, I think was a bit of a frustrating year for us.”