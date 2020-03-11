First it was A.J. Brown thinking about playing with Tom Brady. Now, Robby Anderson.
The free-agent receiver confessed Wednesday he had a dream about being on the same team with Brady.
The 26-year-old, who caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns last year with the Jets, told ESPN he wasn’t sure where they were -- Anderson said it could have been at the Pro Bowl -- but the two were on the same team.
“I didn’t see like the actual colors of the jersey, but we were literally on the same practice field at practice together,” Anderson said on ESPN. “That would be a dream come true.”
Like Anderson, Brady is set to become a free agent later this month.
