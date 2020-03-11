But after shifting to a four-guard attack late in third quarter, opening up the floor, St. Mary’s surged to a 53-37 victory, earning a return engagement with defending state champion Hoosac in Saturday’s state final in Worcester.

“Lower score, we keep ourselves in it,” said Rockland coach Diana Mitchell. “We’re not typically an 80-point scoring team, so we wanted to make every shot, every possession as hard for them as we could.”

The St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team likes to go up-tempo. But through the first three quarters of Wednesday’s Division 3 semifinal at TD Garden, the Spartans let Rockland dictate the pace.

St. Mary’s (24-2) advanced to the final with a 21-10 blitz in the final eight minutes.

“We’re usually the first team up, and we’re usually the first team breaking away, getting a big lead by half,” said St. Mary’s junior Maiya Bergdorf, who paced the Spartans with 13 points and 10 rebounds. “It was really good to go into the second half tied to prove that we are as good as we are.”

Yielding just 37 points per game, Rockland (22-3) took a 9-5 lead after one quarter and was on top, 18-12, with 2:30 left in the half against a St. Mary’s squad that came in averaging 68 points per game.

But St. Mary’s began to find its offense and closed the half with six consecutive points for 18-all at the break.

It remained deadlocked until the last minute of the third quarter when St. Mary’s junior guard Van Nguyen came off the bench and produced 5 straight points, punctuated by a 3 with four seconds left for a 32-27 lead.

“She did not have a good day Saturday [in the North final],” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said. “She was given an opportunity to after sitting there for an hour to redeem herself, and I think it’s fair to say she did it.”

Bergdorf and senior guard Olivia Matela hit back to back 3-pointers to make it 44-33 with four minutes left.

“It’s kind of like, as you would say, a revenge tour,” Matela said. “We’re looking to finish what we couldn’t last year."