But Brady may finally seek out a new adventure. He is set to become a free agent next Wednesday, and several teams appear to be interested in him, with the Titans, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Raiders believed to be the most realistic options.

His entire 20-year NFL career has been played for the same team, and for the same coach, and for the same owner. New England has been his only home.

Each team has a question mark at quarterback, could help Brady launch his TB12 business in a new market, and has player-friendly coaches and warm sunshine.

But there is a commonality shared by all four teams that Brady has to consider before leaving Gillette Stadium in the dust: These are not exactly the NFL’s crown-jewel franchises.

The Titans, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Raiders have operated near the bottom of the NFL ecosystem for much of their existence. For the most part, their owners aren’t major players in NFL power circles, and their franchises are among the lowest-valued in the league. Brady has more Super Bowl wins himself (six) than the four teams have combined (four). The Titans and Chargers have never won one. The Raiders and Bucs haven’t done anything since their Super Bowl matchup. The Chargers have no fans.

The Patriots certainly have their flaws, at least from Brady’s perspective. He has made it known that the team doesn’t appreciate him enough. He probably wants a new challenge. Maybe he even wants to play for a more low-key team.

But Brady has to consider that he would be leaving behind the NFL’s second-most valuable franchise (valued at over $4 billion by Forbes), one that is run by one of the most influential owners in the NFL, and led by the most influential head coach. Everything in Foxborough is geared to win. And it’s all familiar to Brady, right up to the TB12 facility located a few hundred yards away from the stadium.

The other four suitors certainly have their appeal. But each team has a major “yeah, but” about their history or team culture that should make Brady think hard about signing there.

Tennessee sure seems like an intriguing match. Brady is good friends with coach Mike Vrabel, and general manager Jon Robinson was a Patriot for 12 seasons. The Titans are coming off a successful season in which they came out of nowhere to reach the AFC Championship game. They have a nice receiving corps of A.J. Brown, Adam Humphries, and Jonnu Smith, and a wrecking ball at running back in Derrick Henry (assuming they bring him back). The Titans also have more than $50 million in cap space, a wide-open AFC South, mild weather, and no state income tax.

Of course, five years ago, the idea of a star like Brady finishing his career with the Titans would have been preposterous. The Titans have no history of success, and had uncertainty at ownership once Bud Adams died in 2013. Forbes ranked the Titans as the 29th-most valuable team in 2019, and they ranked 25th among teams in actual cash spending on players from 2011-19 (though 13th the last three years). Owner Amy Adams Strunk, who took over in 2015, is on a couple of ownership committees, but none of the big ones.

The Bucs also look like a good fit, at least in a vacuum. They have two tremendous receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and a surprisingly decent defense. Most players seem to love coach Bruce Arians, who wants to win every game 50-40. Tampa Bay has glitzy houses, warm weather, and no state income tax.

And while the Bucs are ranked as the 27th-most valuable franchise, the Glazer brothers have plenty of money to make a splash, and a decent bit of influence inside ownership ranks, with spots on the coveted finance, international, and media committees.

But it’s the Bucs. They struggle to sell tickets. They have a pirate ship in the end zone. They haven’t made the playoffs in 12 years, and have one Super Bowl appearance in 44 years. Is Brady really going to finish his career with one of the NFL’s most irrelevant teams?

Which leads us right to the Chargers. They have relatively few fans, and absolutely zero impact in their home market. Dean Spanos used to have juice with NFL owners, but that was before it became a multibillionaires club. Now he’s known as the guy who couldn’t build his own stadium in San Diego and had to move to LA, even though nobody really wanted it.

The Chargers were 28th in cash spending the last three years, and 28th between 2011-19. As the Los Angeles Times wrote last week, ”The Chargers do not have a history of taking big risks or backing up the Brinks truck for free agents.”

The Chargers also have to worry about paying their own players. Hunter Henry is a free agent, while Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa, and Melvin Ingram are entering the last year of their deals.

Finally, the Raiders. The move from Oakland to Las Vegas has vaulted them from Forbes’ 31st-most valuable franchise, to 12th. They have a sparkling new stadium and training facility, great weather, no state income tax, and access to several West Coast markets for the TB12 brand.

But owner Mark Davis is no major player inside the NFL. He made an impressive move for Vegas, and spent a lot of money on coach Jon Gruden, but the Raiders have been largely irrelevant for the last two decades, making the playoffs just once in 17 seasons. The Raiders have a few nice pieces on offense, but don’t look close to competing for a Super Bowl, even with Brady.

The four teams all have compelling reasons to draw Brady’s attention. But Brady had better be comfortable with the ownership and management setup before signing on with a new team. He wouldn’t be going to one of the NFL’s cornerstone franchises.

