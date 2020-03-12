Philip Roth’s 2004 novel gets a top-notch adaptation from David Simon and Ed Burns of “The Wire.” It’s a terrifying and timely alternate history, as we watch Franklin D. Roosevelt lose the 1940 election to aviation hero, anti-Semite, and fascist Charles A. Lindbergh. But it’s also the intimate story of a few years in the life of a Jewish family (modeled after Roth’s) in Newark, N.J., and the ways they are profoundly affected by the rabid America First movement and the open anti-Semitism unleashed by Lindbergh. The cast, led by Morgan Spector, Zoe Kazan, John Turturro, and Winona Ryder, is uniformly excellent, as we watch the characters fight against or succumb to the tide. Too bad the series doesn’t seem as far-fetched as it should. HBO, premieres March 16

The year still seems newish, but the networks and streamers have already dropped a ton of new programming on our heads. So for the sake of keeping track, here’s a list of the year’s 10 best, so far.

Conphidance in "Little America." Apple TV+

2. “Little America”

Advertisement

In this lovely eight-episode anthology series, each half-hour zeroes in on one immigrant to tell an entirely discrete story about his or her experiences in America, in coming to America, or in having to adjust to America. Each episode seems to have the reach of a full-length movie, but the season holds together impressively as a collection of sharp short stories whose themes resonate with one another. “Little America” is consistently inventive, and the diversity of storytelling styles matches the diversity of the characters. When a guy listens to cassettes sent by his family in Nigeria, the family members appear in the room with him. Each episode has its own language, literally and figuratively. Apple TV+

Sonoya Mizuno in "Devs." Raymond Liu/Associated Press

3. “Devs”

Alex Garland of “Ex Machina” wrote and directed this cerebral, thought-provoking eight-part miniseries about a Bay Area software engineer whose boyfriend, just hired for a secret project called Devs, goes missing. Reluctantly, she gets pulled into the complex world of Devs, which was created by Nick Offerman’s high-tech guru, an obsessive man whose ambitions are shrouded in mystery. The show becomes philosophical and presses its vaguely futuristic atmosphere with lots of ponderous soundtrack music; it has a heavy vibe, as it looks into the relationship between technology and humanity. But the story is as engaging as it is brainy, and I was hooked. FX on Hulu

Advertisement

Al Pacino (left) and Logan Lerman in "Hunters." Christopher Saunders/Amazon

4. “Hunters”

Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, this show is audacious and brashly entertaining, as it yokes together the style of a comic book origin story with the real horror of the Holocaust. It’s set in 1977 New York, where many Nazis from World War II are hiding out in the States and secretly planning a Fourth Reich. When the grandmother of a 19-year-old from Brooklyn is murdered, he becomes involved with a small, eclectic band of Nazi hunters led by Al Pacino’s wealthy survivor. There are big twists, scenes of torture, and haunting flashbacks to the death camps across the 10 episodes, as issues of vigilante justice and generational wrath emerge. Amazon

Zoe Kravitz in "High Fidelity." Phillip Caruso/Hulu

5. “High Fidelity”

Initially, I was turned off by this gender-switched reboot of the 1995 Nick Hornby novel that became a 2000 John Cusack movie. I found Zoe Kravitz’s record-store owner, Rob, too relentlessly sour and self-absorbed. But by episode five, which features Parker Posey as a wealthy Manhattanite hoping to sell a record collection to Rob, I was fully on board. Rob and her two employee friends form a warm ensemble, a trio of soul-searchers who have found meaning in their lives through rock ‘n’ roll fandom. And Kravitz, chill and quietly charismatic, is ultimately a fine lead. Hulu

Advertisement

Jason Segel and Eve Lindley in "Dispatches From Elsewhere." Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

6. “Dispatches From Elsewhere”

This drama is enigmatic to the point where it nearly defies description. Created by Jason Segel, it’s about four lost souls in Philadelphia who are drawn into a massive scavenger hunt organized by a mysterious organization (headed up by Richard E. Grant’s mad genius). Segel’s sad Peter goes through the motions of a dull data job, Simone (Eve Lindley) is a trans woman hungering for acceptance, Janice (Sally Field) is a nervous but nurturing wife who needs to escape her oppressive home, and Fredwynn (André Benjamin) is a brilliant bundle of paranoia. As they interpret clues and pursue answers, they become increasingly alive and the show becomes increasingly enjoyable. AMC

Rob McElhenney (left) and F. Murray Abraham in "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." Apple TV+

7. “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet”

From Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” this comedy is about a popular video game series called “Mythic Quest” and the company people who run it. It’s a little bit “Silicon Valley,” a little bit “The Office,” and a little bit “Billions.” McElhenney plays the ego-driven and insecure boss, Ian Grimm, who presides over an ensemble of characters, each one as curious and distinct as the next. F. Murray Abraham is here as — not kidding — C.W. Longbottom, a sci-fi writer and drunken office mascot. Danny Pudi is the coldly corporate Brad. Charlotte Nicdao is a genius programmer who knows how to use Ian’s masculine insecurity for good. The world of gaming provides plenty of jokes, as the fate of “Mythic Quest” depends on a bratty 14-year-old livestreamer who has 10 million followers. Apple TV+

Advertisement

Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in "The Outsider." Bob Mahoney/HBO

8. “The Outsider”

This compelling 10-part miniseries adaptation of the 2018 Stephen King novel (yes, a decent King series) begins to unfold like a police procedural, with the cops closing in on one suspect — Jason Bateman’s beloved baseball coach — for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy. But, while the script is by Richard Price of “The Night Of,” this is King territory, and stranger things (heh) are definitely afoot. There is a hooded person lurking around the Georgia town, who may not be entirely human. Ben Mendelsohn is powerful as the detective working through his grief at the loss of his own son years earlier, and Cynthia Erivo is the socially awkward P.I. who specializes in the unexplainable. This downbeat, well-told story has its feet on the ground as it reaches into the beyond. HBO

Hugh Laurie in the HBO series "Avenue 5." Alex Bailey/HBO

9. “Avenue 5”

Armando Iannucci created this kooky comedy, which is entirely unlike his previous series, “Veep.” The story line is set in the future, when people are taking spaceship cruises the way they take ocean cruises. When a crisis alters the path of a 4,000-guest ship named Avenue 5, the eight-week trip becomes a much, much longer journey, and the guests and crew members have to learn to cope. Hugh Laurie stars as the captain, Ryan Clark, who isn’t what he seems to be. He is surrounded by a large, colorful supporting cast including Zach Woods (so gently lovable on “Silicon Valley”) as the head of customer relations who also happens to enjoy not helping customers. HBO

Advertisement

Lori Tan Chinn (left) and Awkwafina from "Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens."

10. “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”

Like “Broad City,” this slacker comedy is about being in New York in your 20s and still unformed. Loosely based on Awkwafina’s history, it follows the motor-mouthed, pot-smoking Nora and her repeated failures to launch. She lives at home with her grandmother (the wonderful, show-stealing Lori Tan Chinn) and her widower father (BD Wong), her room is a sty, and every job she works seems to fall apart. The lighthearted show also features Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live” as Nora’s more ambitious high-tech cousin.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.