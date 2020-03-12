In an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled all performances in Symphony Hall and at the Linde Center at Tanglewood from March 13 to March 28. This includes other Symphony Hall events such as those presented by the Celebrity Series and the Boston Speaker Series.

According to BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe, the decision “had to be made out of our utmost concern for the safety and well-being of the BSO community at large."

The orchestra joins a long list of cultural organizations nationwide that announced on Thursday that they would be closing their doors in order to protect themselves and their audiences by following the advice of numerous public health officials to suspend large gatherings. Earlier today, closures were announced by Carnegie Hall, Broadway theaters, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Cleveland Orchestra. The San Francisco Symphony also announced it has called off its tour to New York and Europe, which was to have been the ensemble’s final tour under the baton of its music director of 25 years, Michael Tilson Thomas. Locally, Boston Lyric Opera cancelled its production of Bellini’s “Norma,” which was scheduled to open on March 13. Boston Ballet postponed its run of “Carmen,” originally scheduled to open March 12.