In a joint statement issued Thursday afternoon, Boston’s most prominent art museums said they would close to the public, effective at the end of the day.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Institute of Contemporary Art, Harvard Art Museums, and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum cited increased vigilance concerning the spread of the COVID-19 in the state of Massachusetts. The news came just a few hours after New York’s enormous Metropolitan Museum of Art announced a temporary closure.

“The CDC has clearly communicated that one of the most effective measures for controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is social distancing,” read the statement from the Boston museums. “Based on that recommendation, we feel it our ethical responsibility to put the common good ahead of any one individual or institution.”