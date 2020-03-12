Our country may be wracked with divisions, but they can’t compare with those simmering in Lebanon. The civil war that ended there 25 years ago and killed 250,000 people still reverberates, and its unresolved enmities threaten to undermine the country’s fragile stability. Marlene Edoyan’s “The Sea Between Us” (screens March 22 at 8 p.m. at the Studio Cinema in Belmont) tells the stories of two women from different sides of that struggle — Wafaa, a Christian who fought with the Phalangist militia, and Hayat, a Muslim whose two brothers died trying to protect their family.

The Global Cinema Film Festival of Boston (March 20-22), as the title suggests, screens films that take us to different places in the world where people not unlike ourselves confront challenges we can recognize. Their perseverance inspires hope and sometimes suggests possible solutions for our own problems. (As of press time, the festival was going forward as scheduled.)

Though some of her former comrades advise her to forget the past and move on, and though she even reminisces with former enemies about skirmishes in which they tried to kill each other, Wafaa still clings to the old divisions and dreams of restoring a sectarian Lebanon. Hayat, on the other hand, has become an activist working to bring together the former warring parties.

Meanwhile the ongoing civil war in neighboring Syria threatens to engulf their nation’s tenuous peace. Wafaa and other Christians resent the influx of millions of displaced Syrians, and Hayat grieves when her nephew Ali is killed fighting across the border for Hezbollah. The film ends with the two women campaigning for opposing parties in a national election — a process that hopefully will bring about a peaceful reconciliation.

Diana Neille and Richard Poplak’s “Influence” (screens March 20 at 9 p.m. at the Studio Cinema Belmont) also features activists campaigning for change, but in this case against a more insidious and sophisticated adversary — an onslaught of weaponized disinformation from foreign sources much like that inflicted on the United States.

The chief culprit is Lord Tim Bell (he died in 2019 at 77), a British advertising whiz whose five-decade-long career progressed from making sexy commercials for blue jeans to founding the “reputation-management” company Bell Pottinger. His groundbreaking methods of snappy simplification and obfuscating sloganeering helped British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher win three elections but fell short in a campaign for Chilean dictator August Pinochet’s handpicked successor. Bell finally got his comeuppance when he was caught attempting to cover up the South African government’s corruption by provoking atavistic racial conflict. The film credits in part the determination of opposition candidates to expose the deceit and unify the country for that turnaround.

Briskly edited, globe-hopping, and compulsively watchable, the film might have earned Bell’s own admiration for its concision and cogency. He might also have appreciated its depiction of his image; as seen in interview clips, he comes across as Olympian, charismatic, and admittedly amoral.

Truth or consequences

Meanwhile, back in the United States, the democratic process endures the relentless assault of liars, manipulators, conspiracy mongers, amoral owners of vast social network platforms, and an infinite army of Russian bots.

How did we get here? Andrew Rossi’s “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News” takes us through the history of the phenomenon from back when “fake news” actually referred to misinformation designed to delude and manipulate the masses, to the present day when it has become a mantra demonizing real news reported by real journalists.

Does anyone remember the paranoia surrounding “Jade Helm 15,” the 2015 US military exercise in Texas? Alex Jones of InfoWars and others convinced many residents that it was a plot to invade the state, disarm the citizenry, and imprison thousands of dissidents in Walmart stores via underground tunnels. So many lies and hoaxes have gone viral since then it’s hard to keep them straight.

Like “Pizzagate” in October 2016 when reports on Reddit and 4chan alleged that then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta were running a pedophile ring in a Washington, D.C., pizzeria. Alex Jones ranted about the outrage while alt-right activists Michael Cernovich and John Posobiec and an army of bots promoted it, until a patriot with an assault rifle invaded the establishment. He wanted to save the endangered children, he told police, seemingly unaware that in doing so he was endangering the actual children who were there enjoying their pizza. Nobody was hurt, but the pizzeria owner still is inundated with death threats.

Other fake news highlights: The canard seized on by Sean Hannity and Fox News that Seth Rich, a Clinton staffer who was killed in 2016 in a botched robbery, was murdered to prevent him from spilling dirt on Hillary Clinton to Julian Assange and WikiLeaks; the claim that David Hogg, survivor of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in which 17 people were killed, was in fact a “crisis actor” and that there was no shooting at all. Before long, you might feel like the BuzzFeed reporter who says that covering this beat is like spending the day “bathing in Internet garbage.”

True, there’s some satisfaction watching the charlatans Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl humiliated in 2018 when the press conference they hold to prove their accusation that special counsel Robert Mueller committed sexual assault goes disastrously awry. But it doesn’t matter; as a New York Times reporter in attendance points out: By that time their work has been accomplished. They have turned credible journalists into accomplices by having them show up and cover the story and thus legitimizing it. Though debunked, their lies will spread online to the gullible millions.

“After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News” debuts on March 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO and on HBO NOW, HBO GO, partners’ streaming platforms, and on HBO On Demand on March 20.

