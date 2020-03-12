Helen Epstein (“Franci’s War: A Woman’s Story on Survival”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

TUESDAY

David Ferry (“Bewilderment”) reads at 7 p.m. at Suffolk University Poetry Center, 73 Tremont St., Boston… Chavi Karkowsky (“High Risk: A Doctor’s note on Pregnancy, Birth, and the Unexpected”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Gerald Hass (“The Story of the South End Community Health Center: The Early Days”) reads at 6 p.m. at the South End Branch Library, 685 Tremont St., Boston.

WEDNESDAY

Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (“You Are Not Alone”) will read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story, 111 South St., Plainville… Mark Peterson (“The City-State of Boston: The Rise and Fall of an Atlantic Power, 1630-1865”) reads at Royall House and Slave Quarters, 15 George St., Medford… Michael Fine (“Abundance”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

THURSDAY

Lisa See (“The Island of Sea Women”) will read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Joanna Schaffhausen (“All the Best Lies”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont… Diana Urban (“All Your Twisted Secrets”) is in conversation with Karen McManus at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Namwali Serpell (“The Old Drift”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at McCormack Family Theater, 70 Brown St., Providence...

FRIDAY

Nick Bruel (“Bad Kitty Joins the Team”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Hilary Mantle (“The Mirror & the Light”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Back Bay Events Center, 180 Berkeley St., Boston… Eleanor Wilner (“Before Our Eyes: New and Selected Poems, 1975-2017”), Helen Fremont (“The Escape Artist”), and Peter Orner (“Maggie Brown & Others: Stories”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books…

SATURDAY

Kwesi Johnson (“Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books… Andy Husbands (“The Smoke Shope’s Backyard BBQ”) reads at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books…

