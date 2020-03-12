HBO Max, the new high-end streaming service scheduled to arrive in May, is putting together a drama series about the life of Julia Child, the chef and author who more or less pioneered the now hugely popular food TV genre.
The big question is: Who is going to play Child? Joan Cusack was originally attached to the project but dropped out, and now she has been replaced by … Sarah Lancashire. If you’re wondering who Lancashire is, you might have seen her featured in “Happy Valley,” “Last Tango in Halifax,” and “The Paradise"; yup, she’s a Brit. She joins Meryl Streep and Dan Aykroyd in taking on the celebrated Child, who died in 2004 at the age of 91.
Called “Julia,” the show will also feature Tom Hollander from “The Night Manager” as Child’s husband, Paul; Bebe Neuwirth as Child’s best friend and champion Avis DeVoto; and Isabella Rossellini as Child’s coauthor Simone Beck. Chris Keyser, of “Sisters,” “Tyrant,” “The Society,” and both versions of “Party of Five,” will be the showrunner on the project, which is written by Daniel Goldfarb (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tyrant”).
