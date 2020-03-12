HBO Max, the new high-end streaming service scheduled to arrive in May, is putting together a drama series about the life of Julia Child, the chef and author who more or less pioneered the now hugely popular food TV genre.

The big question is: Who is going to play Child? Joan Cusack was originally attached to the project but dropped out, and now she has been replaced by … Sarah Lancashire. If you’re wondering who Lancashire is, you might have seen her featured in “Happy Valley,” “Last Tango in Halifax,” and “The Paradise"; yup, she’s a Brit. She joins Meryl Streep and Dan Aykroyd in taking on the celebrated Child, who died in 2004 at the age of 91.