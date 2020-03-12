Think of the hotel maids whose schedules have been reduced because travel has been restricted, or the guys hawking hot dogs at sports arenas who might not be needed because teams will be playing without fans. Or the gig worker — Uber and Lyft drivers —who find themselves with shrunken paychecks because people aren’t out and about. Or working families who will rack up higher childcare costs or be forced to take time off from work if schools are closed.

Instead, Washington should focus its coronavirus stimulus plan on getting money into the hands of people who need it the most: laid off and furloughed workers who aren’t working because of outbreak-related cancellations, and people who face financial hardship when under quarantine because they can’t work from home.

Congress shouldn’t bailout the airlines , or for that matter, the cruise industry or shale oil sector. After a long economic boom, corporate America should be in good financial shape to ride out a downturn.

It’s anybody’s guess how long we might have to choke off our economy to save lives.

Harvard professor Jason Furman, who was a top economic adviser for President Obama, has a plan for that, spelling it out in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week. The idea reportedly is making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week.

The concept is Andrew Yang-esque: Dispense $1,000 for every adult who is a U.S. citizen or tax-paying resident, and $500 for every child who meets the same criteria. If the unemployment rate rises next year and beyond, Uncle Sam would send out another installment.

If it seems too broad of a stroke, it is by design ― to get money quickly to people who can least afford missing a paycheck. Making people jump through hoops would delay the infusion of funds.

“I wouldn’t get too fancy with the targeting,” Furman told me in an interview. “This is crude. I think it’s worth it. There would be enough people who need the money. There is a certain fairness.”

Furman’s stimulus idea is not without precedent. When the U.S. economy needed propping up in 2008, President George W. Bush enacted a similar measure that provided up to $600 in stimulus checks for individuals. President George Bush also issued tax rebates in 2001 that allowed up to $300 for individuals and as much as $600 for households.

Furman noted in his Journal op-ed that the government in 2008 was able to make electronic deposits within three months.

“Some consumers might spend the money right away to meet rent if they lose their regular paycheck; others might have stronger balance sheets and spend the money at whatever uncertain date the virus is contained,” he wrote.

Democrats and Republicans are wrestling this week with how to pass a fiscal stimulus plan to prevent the economy from falling into a recession. There appears to be common ground on providing paid sick leave to those who don’t have it, but it remains to be seen if a divided Washington can come together even in times of crisis. Wall Street wasn’t so confident on Wednesday, with stocks tumbling once again.

Aside from wanting to give a boost to hard-hit industries such as airlines and hotels, President Trump has been pushing for a “payroll tax holiday.”

Furman calls the payroll tax cut an “inferior cousin” to his lump sum approach. In his op-ed, Furman explained how cutting payroll taxes would be too slow and too modest to benefit low income workers. A single parent earning $25,000 a year, for example, would only get a $500 tax break, doled out in weekly or biweekly increments. And if you’re on unpaid leave, you would get nothing.

The banks were bailed out in 2008 amid the Great Recession, but this time the global economy is not undergoing an underlying financial crisis that threatens its very foundation. While the fundamentals of the US economy are solid, the outbreak has the country teetering on a recession. The right kind of stimulus package could keep us out of one.

“There should be a very high bar before bailouts for particular industries are considered,” said Furman. “We have a very good bankruptcy system in the United States. We have a very good set of capital markets. In most situations, they can handle it.”

Deficit hawks may squawk about stimulus checks, but Furman said record-low interest rates make it a good time for the government to borrow money. Plus, when a public health emergency evolves into economic pain, Uncle Sam shouldn’t be pinching pennies. “Now is not the time to be worried about the deficit,” Furman said.

The jury is out on whether stimulus checks actually stimulate an economy that is 70 percent driven by the consumer spending. Many people may just save the money. Furman doesn’t think stimulus checks alone can put our economy on the path to recovery. In addition to checks, his $350 billion plan calls for extensions of unemployment insurance, and increased Medicaid matching for states.

But the brilliance of $1,000 stimulus checks for every American lies in its simplicity. Perhaps Yang, the former presidential candidate, was onto something. He built a campaign on the notion of universal basic income — $1,000 a month for every American. It would be a no-strings-attached payment, but Yang thought many workers could use the money to retrain themselves or become an entrepreneur as more jobs get automated.

Furman did hear from Yang himself in the form of a tweet featuring a thumbs-up emoji and, “I love it, Jason.” Yang and the Yang Gang subsequently began promoting #UBIStimulus.

With a pandemic upon us, Washington should focus on bailing out Main Street, not Wall Street.





















