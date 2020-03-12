The sell-off left the 30-stock Dow at 2,3553.22, a 20.3 percent drop from the record high reached Feb. 12. A bear market is defined as a peak-to-trough decline of 20 percent or more.

Continuing a run of tumultuous trading sessions, the Dow fell 1,464.94 points, or 5.9 percent, with the slide gaining momentum after the World Health Organization declared the viral outbreak a pandemic that is likely to hit every country in the world.

The coronoavirus has brought the 11-year bull market for the Dow Jones industrial average to an end, as fears of an extended disruption to businesses and the economy sent stocks tumbling Wednesday and tipped the world’s mostly widely watched index into bear-market territory.

The broader Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4.9 percent to 2,741.38, just avoiding a bear market with a 19 percent loss since its Feb. 19 all-time high.

The bear-market designation is arbitrary, but the milestone will nevertheless weigh on investor confidence amid all the uncertainty created by the coronavirus illness, known as Covid-19. And while not every bear market is accompanied by a recession, a continuation of the market’s slide will add further pressure to the economy if businesses and consumers hunker down until the worst of the contagion is over.

“Until the growth rate [of Covid-19 cases] peaks, the market won’t really get a handle on how bad it gets,” said Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments in Boston.

The onset of a bear market and recession fears will no doubt become an issue in the 2020 presidential campaign. President Trump has been running on the strength of the economy and frequently points to the stock market as a sign of his success.

The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride since mid-February, when Covid-19 cases started surging outside of China, where it initially emerged. First came South Korea, Italy, and Iran. It’s been about a week since the crisis gripped the United States, and stocks have fallen almost consistently since then.

One notable exception was Tuesday, when stocks rallied after President Trump indicated he would push for a stimulus package, including a payroll tax holiday and assistance for airlines, cruise companies, and other hard-hit sectors. But with a lukewarm reception from Republicans and competing plans from Democrats, investor hopes for comprehensive action faded Wednesday.

“We need fiscal stimulus,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, who believes it might be summer before any sense of normalcy returns. “There’s no way around it.”

Trump was expected to unveil some relief measures during a scheduled address to the nation Wednesday evening. He planned to announce executive actions including paid sick leave for hourly workers and extending tax-filing deadlines for small businesses, Bloomberg reported.

The news on Wednesday only reinforced that more disruption to daily life and work was on the way.

“We expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO. “This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector — so every sector and every individual must be involved in the fight.”

Among other unsettling developments: Italy ordered all but essential businesses to close, the NCAA said its March Madness basketball tournament games would be played without fans, and local businesses including Bain Capital and Wayfair told most employees to work from home.

Stock prices are falling because investors are lowering their expectations for corporate earnings. Valuations started the year at elevated levels, on the assumption the economy would remain healthy and interest rates low. Goldman Sachs now estimates that corporate earnings will decline 5 percent in 2020.

For investors, the collapse of oil prices over the weekend is another factor driving stocks lower. OPEC and Russia, unable to agree on production cuts to offset a drop in crude demand, started a price war that will wreak havoc on US oil producers. The damage to the energy sector and its suppliers from sharply lower prices may outweigh the benefits to consumers and industrial users.

“This oil thing is really troubling,” said Cathy Minehan, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. “Oil is a big part of the US economy.”

The speed of the meltdown has been breathtaking. The Dow went from peak to bear market in 19 trading days, a record.

Smaller stocks have taken an even bigger hit. The Russell 2000 index is down 26 percent from its record high on Jan. 17. Among the largest stocks in Massachusetts, Thermo Fisher dropped 6 percent, General Electric lost 7 percent, and Raytheon shed 9.5 percent.

Even with the recent bloodbath, the Dow has more than tripled since the beginning of the bull market, and the S&P 500 index has more than quadrupled.

Treasury yields, which had been falling as investors sought out safe havens, rose on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.87 percent from 0.75 percent late Tuesday, as prices fell.

Financial expert say individual investors should stick with their investment plans.

“The thing not to freak out about is the stock market," Minehan said. "It’s reflecting short-term sentiment. It will go up and down.”

Shirley Leung of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.